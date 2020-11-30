Cyber Monday at Ulta Beauty is here, and there are plenty of discounted items beauty lovers can snatch up. Ulta Beauty's 2020 Cyber Monday sales include unheard of deals, like 50% off Morphe products 40% off Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin, so you can stock up on your favorite palettes, Lip Kits, and moisturizers. Here's the lowdown on the massive digital sales event, including the can't-miss deals you need to take advantage of stat, before the sale ends.

You can take advantage of Ulta Beauty's Cyber Monday deals from the comfort of your couch. All you'll need to do to start saving is grab your laptop and head to Ulta's Cyber Monday section through Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 2 a.m. CT. There are over 200 deals in total, including discounts on makeup brands, like 30% off Tarte Cosmetics, 40% off select holiday kits from NYX, and 40% off Ardell. (Did someone say lashes?!) There are also plenty of skincare products on sale for the beauty lovers who pivoted exclusively to serums and masks during quarantine. I'm talking 25% off Mario Badescu, 30% off Philosophy, 25% off Origins, and so much more.

In addition to the product discounts, there are some added savings and ~freebies~ to be had. Shoppers can also score $10 off any qualifying purchase of $50 or more. All you'll need to do is use the code CYBERMON20 when checking out. You could also get a huge, 23-piece beauty bag filled with samples if you spend over $80 online. To start shopping during Ulta's biggest online event of the year, check out these top items on sale now.

