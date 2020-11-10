As much as I love running errands and jumping around from store to store, you can't beat a good one-stop shop. If this resonates with you, boy, do I have good news. Ulta Beauty and Target are teaming up to bring even more beauty and convenience into your life. Starting in the second half of 2021, Ulta Beauty will open over 100 mini-stores inside Target locations across the U.S., with plans for even more to open down the line. The two brands are calling this their "shop-in-shop" plan, and it'll make it even easier for you to get all your favorite products — beauty or otherwise — in one place.

“Ulta Beauty at Target reflects further evolution in our omnichannel strategy, rooted in unlocking the potential of our physical and digital footprints, creating more seamless shopping opportunities for our loyal guests, and continuing to lead the beauty industry,” Mary Dillon, CEO of Ulta Beauty, said in a press release shared with Elite Daily. “This partnership is an amazing way to further re-imagine guest experiences with a partner who shares our company values. We are thrilled to bring our beauty expertise, unparalleled assortment and digital innovation to life in a new channel.”

You're probably already dreaming of what this new retail experience will look like. Essentially, the plans are to put a smaller-scale Ulta Beauty in each Target, mirroring the big stores you know and love, so they won't be mazes of products. They'll be placed right by Target's existing beauty section, giving you a completely immersive beauty experience. You'll have the same expertise you expect when working with Ulta Beauty Associates, as well as some new perks, like being able to use the same-day fulfillment service and shipping deals Target offers on its website and app.

"The partnership between Ulta Beauty and Target is set to redefine beauty experiences, creating new opportunities for guests and brand partners," the press release reads. As someone who doesn't currently live close to an Ulta Beauty location, the opportunity to bring the beloved brand closer to home — smack dab in the middle of everyone's happy place — couldn't be any sweeter.