Black Friday is pretty much in full swing, even though it's still the beginning of the week. Plenty of brands are joining in on all the discounted fun. In fact, Uber's Black Friday sale will help you save in a few ways.

When it comes to rideshare services participating in Black Friday, you probably want to score some discounted rides. Well there are actually a few ways for riders to save with Uber during the Thanksgiving holiday. Uber has a few city-specific deals going. For example, if you'll be spending the holiday near Albuquerque, New Mexico, you can get $10 off of your ride with the code ABQTURKEY19 on Black Friday, Nov. 29.

Partnering with Mother's Against Drunk Drivers (MADD), Uber is also offering a special code in some cities for Thanksgiving Eve, aka Wednesday, Nov. 27. With friends reuniting in bars in hometowns across the country, it's a good idea to secure a safe ride home. If you're in New York state (excluding New York City), New Jersey, or Massachusetts, you'll be able to snag $10 off a ride on the Nov. 27. The promo codes are SAFERIDENY19, SAFERIDENJ19, and SAFERIDEMA19, respectively, for each state.

Additionally, if you've never before signed up to ride with Uber, you can take advantage of the app's official promo codes for new riders. The promo codes available to use to sign up with are:

NEWRIDER25 — get $25 off, with up to $2.50 off of your first 10 trips.

NEWRIDER18 — $18 off, as much as $3 off each of your first six trips.

NEWRIDER16 — $16 off, up to $4 off each of your first four trips.

NEWRIDER15 — $15 off, save $5 off each of your first three trips.

To use the codes, make sure you use the link that enables you to sign up via the deal.

Smith Collection/Gado/Archive Photos/Getty Images

Finally, Uber is offering deals on future rides for travelers on Wednesday, Nov. 27. On the busiest travel day of the year, anyone taking an Uber X to San Francisco International Airport (SFO), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), Chicago's O'Hare International Airport (ORD), or Washington D.C.'s Dulles International Airport (IAD) will receive a $25 promo for a future Uber Comfort Ride, which is good for a year.

With a handful of cities in the mix, hopefully your holiday plans take you to one where you can score a deal.