As much as I can appreciate how easy Uber has made commuting, sometimes, rides can be a hassle. I have those days when the idea of chatting with a driver or being cramped during a ride sounds like the worst way to start the day or end the evening. Luckily, riders can now customize some aspects of the riding experience. You might be wondering what Uber Comfort is and how it works, if you're now seeing the name pop up on your app. Here's how to try out the new feature and treat yo' self during your everyday rides.

On Tuesday, July 9, the ride-sharing service debuted a brand new feature that's all about letting you commute in style and comfort. Because the fleet of Uber cars is so big, the fact is that there can be a lot of variation with your riding experience. For one ride, you might have all the legroom you need, while for the next ride, you might be cramped and ready for the trip to be over.

If you're like me and just can't justify booking yourself a more luxurious daily commute with Uber Black or Black SUV rides, which offer you features like luggage help, extended pickup, and more that you might not need for the occasion, you're going to want to try out Uber Comfort for an elevated take on your regular old UberX trip.

Courtesy of Uber

According to press materials, Uber Comfort is geared towards customers who want to be able to ask for a little extra comfort during their regular commute. This means you can now request features like quiet mode, extra legroom, or a temperature-controlled space in advance, so that you know your ride will be just how you like it before you even get in the car.

It sounds like you can still expect some of the same features that you'd get with the company's Uber Black and Black SUV options, though. For example, with Uber Comfort, you can count on getting a ride in "a car that meets elevated, consistent vehicle make and model standards" and your driver having at least a 4.85 rating or higher in the app. Per press materials, all Uber Comfort rides will also have minimum legroom requirements, so you don't have to worry about having to having to move seats or adjust anything to stretch out to your heart's desire.

In the Uber app, you'll also have the option to customize your individual experience, such as the temperature and the sound during your ride. Considering that it's now patio season, you can request that the AC be blasting in advance and that it's at a certain temperature when you get in the car. Looking for minimal chit-chat or music? You can select quiet mode beforehand and relax during a silent ride.

According to an Uber rep, the brand new feature will be launching on Tuesday, July 9 in select cities, so I'd keep an eye out for it if you happen to live in Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Boston, Charleston, Charlotte, Chicago, Connecticut, Dallas, Fresno, Hampton Roads, Houston, Honolulu, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Madison, Memphis, Milwaukee, Nashville, New Jersey, New Orleans, Omaha, Orange County, Palm Springs, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Portland, Raleigh-Durham, Rhode Island, Richmond, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, San Antonio, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, St. Louis, Tampa Bay, Tucson, Wichita, or Washington D.C.

Courtesy of Uber

In my opinion, there's nothing wrong with treating yourself to a few extra perks like more legroom and temperature control if you know that these features will make your commute significantly more comfortable. So stop leaving it up to chance and keep Uber Comfort on your radar for your future rides.