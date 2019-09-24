Tyler Cameron's Quotes About Gigi Hadid & Love Are So Coy

Their relationship may not be developing on national television, but Tyler Cameron's quotes about Gigi Hadid and love during a Sept. 24 interview with Entertainment Tonight give fans a little more insight into what's going on between the pair. Don't get too excited, though, because Cameron was playing it super cool. A more tight-lipped person may not exist.

"We're just friends," Cameron told Entertainment Tonight in what they described as an attempt to play coy. "I mean... that's just where we're at. Our relationship doesn't need to be public. She's good people, she's an amazing person and we're just keeping it friendly."

Cameron also noted that his decision to keep things super private with Hadid is a reaction to falling in love on The Bachelorette for the world to see. "I'm at the point where I don't really want to talk about my relationships. I've dated publicly, so... I'm trying to date privately and I'm not in love with anybody right now," he said. "I'm in love with myself."

OK, so he's totally hot for himself, but that doesn't mean he wasn't able to stop himself from gushing about his "friend" Hadid. "She's an amazing person," he said. "We have a great time together." At another point in the interview, Cameron even said Hadid is "great."

Cameron also opened up to Entertainment Tonight about the fact that he recently found a place in New York City. Hadid also happens to live in New York City, but Cameron only wanted to talk about the focus he's going to have on his modeling career when he makes the big move.

"That's going really well," he explained. "I've got some cool campaigns coming out too, so [I'm] excited for that."

"Modeling has been a blessing. I've got great people in my corner there that I love working with. I'm so new to that world and that industry. I'm just having fun with it and making a name of myself if I can," he continued. "But it's using it as a vehicle to get the goals I want to obtain, which is construction and real estate [back in Florida]."

I know what we're all thinking here: Are Hadid and him going to do any fire modeling campaigns together? Unfortunately, Cameron made it pretty clear that's not going to happen. "She's a little bit more big-time than I am," he joked of the supermodel he says he's just "hanging out" with. "She's pretty good at what she does."

In fact, Cameron said he goes so far as to refrain from talking about modeling at all with Hadid or her supermodel sister. "I don't really try to talk [about modeling] with them," he said. "I just try to enjoy the moment."

Hadid and Cameron were reportedly first spotted together at the Soho House in Brooklyn on Aug. 4. The reported date raised eyebrows because it reportedly took place just a couple of days before Cameron had spent the night at Brown's house. “He spent the night,” a source told Us Weekly on Aug., 2. “He went to her house and stayed there and left in the morning.”

When asked about the date by Entertainment Tonight on Aug. 5, Brown kept cool: "I have feelings, but I’m also single and he’s single and I wanna keep my options open and he can keep his options open." So doesn't seem like there are any hard feelings there.