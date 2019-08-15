OK, try to stay calm, people, but Tyler Cameron is apartment hunting in NYC. For those of you who don't understand why this is huge information, allow me to explain: A certain supermodel who Cameron's reportedly super into also happens to live in New York City. The supermodel, of course, is none other than Gigi Hadid, who Cameron had reportedly already gone on four dates with as of Aug. 14 (their first reported date was Aug. 4).

So, yeah, it doesn't really feel like a coincidence that Cameron is now casually apartment hunting in New York City. On Instagram, the former contestant for Hannah Brown's heart posted a video overlooking the city from a roof top along with the caption, "Apartment hunting... send recommendations." So, yeah, not only his he moving but, like, he could potentially be moving into an apartment recommended by one of his fans. Yep, you read that correctly Cameron fans. All you need to do is start browsing some real estate listings, and you could potentially be finding the home in which Cameron will woo Hadid, Brown, or any other lucky singles.

To be fair, Cameron is a model, so a move to New York makes a lot of sense for his career. Even if he is a former Bachelor star with a history of doing intense things in the name of love, he's probably not uprooting his entire life for Hadid after just four dates.

That being said, Cameron and Hadid do appear to be getting a bit more serious as the two reportedly had back-to-back dates on Aug. 12 and Aug. 13. On Monday, Aug. 12, Cameron and Hadid reportedly kicked it at her place. The two were spotted leaving her building separately. According to Us Weekly, Cameron left first then Hadid left the building about 45 minutes later.

On Aug. 13 things got a little more exciting when the two models were pictured out and about with friends. This time paparazzi even managed to get a picture of them together. According to Marie Claire, the two had just spent the night out on what appeared to be a double date with friends at Ray's, a new bar in Manhattan owned by Justin Theroux. A source told Page Six on Aug. 14 that 26-year-old Cameron reportedly spent the night at Hadid's place following the double date. So, yeah, maybe he does need a place in New York City to crash.

Neither Cameron nor Hadid have publicly made any comment about rumors that they're dating (and their reps didn't return Elite Daily's previous inquiries), but a source told E! News on Aug. 13 that the couple is keeping things casual. "Gigi is definitely interested in Tyler … They are both taking things slow but have both made it clear they are interested in each other."

Only time will tell what life has in store for these two reported lust-birds.