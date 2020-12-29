Let's face it: Everybody is counting down the days until 2020 is over because this year definitely didn't turn out like anyone expected. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, people were forced to quarantine at home and stay apart from friends and family. Communicating online became the best way to stay in touch, but because it wasn't the same as physically being with someone, loneliness and isolation became a huge topic in music this year. 2020 was pretty much all about sad songs, and Avenue Beat's "F2020" was one of them. Now that there's days left until the new year begins, TXT is waving goodbye to 2020 by putting a new spin on the viral TikTok hit. TXT's "F2020" lyrics in English ‌will surprise fans because it keeps the explicit lyrics intact.

So many artists like Twenty One Pilots, Avril Lavigne, and BTS took their experiences from the pandemic and turned them into hit songs. TXT also documented their thoughts on the frustrating year through their EP, Minisode1: Blue Hour. Their track "Ghosting" had fans feeling emotional because it perfectly described everyone's feelings about being away from loved ones. Meanwhile, in "We Lost The Summer," the guys long for the good days with friends. Their music video for the song brought their concept to life by taking fans on a dream sequence of what summer 2020 could have been. TXT's concept photos for their era also depicted how much people are relying on the internet more than ever these days to communicate with each other.

Now, TXT is giving fans the anthem they've been waiting for because their cover of Avenue Beat's "F2020" is relatable AF. All five members contributed to rewriting the Korean lyrics. In the first verse, the guys talk about their expectations for 2020 and how they didn't come to fruition. Then, in the chorus, TXT drops the f-bomb to explain their frustrations over wanting the year to be over with already. "Lowkey f*ck 2020/ For some reason, no matter what I do, feel lonely/ As if all time has stopped/ I just blankly blame the word," they sing.

They reveal one of the hardest parts of being in quarantine was being away from fans: "The postponed concert/ No matter how much we look around, the empty audience/ Our hearts that become distant without being able to say farewell are vacant/ Your voice that called us that we miss/ Where are you all?"

Check out their cover below.

You can also read TXT's "F2020" lyrics in full below, according to a translation by @TranslatingTXT.

Verse 1: Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, & Yeonjun

December 31st, at that time

We were in each other's arms and said

'I hope only good things happen'

(3, 2, 1, Happy New Year!)

This year that we planned together

The promise that we'd meet for the next album as well, missed it

The fourth season has already come again

The postponed concert

No matter how much we look around, the empty audience

Our hearts that become distant without being able to say farewell are vacant

Your voice that called us that we miss

Where are you all?

Chorus: HueningKai, Taehyun, & Yeonjun

Lowkey f*ck 2020

For some reason, no matter what I do, feel lonely

As if all time has stopped

I just blankly blame the word

Lowkey f*ck 2020

The stages with the cheering disappeared

We have become used to it now

This tiny, tiny world with just the five of us

Please, lowkey f*ck 2020

Verse 2: Yeonjun

The weather that we lost, the damned life

We prayed a lot, why I can't get away

From the cursed never-ending pandemic

In the end, I wanna time leap

Below the stage nothing as if I'm enjoying myself, forcing it again

I smile but my world outside the screen is unhappy

Inside the face that lost expression, the smile that's hidden

Don't hide it anymore behind your mask

Chorus: Beomgyu & Taehyun

Lowkey f*ck 2020

For some reason, no matter what I do, feel lonely

As if all time has stopped

I just blankly blame the world

Lowkey f*ck 2020

The stages with the cheering disappeared

We have become used to it now

This tiny, tiny world with just the five of us

Please, lowkey f*ck 2020

Bridge: Yeonjun

Tomorrow, I want to life my head up as much as I can

Not at the ceiling but at the sky

I want to shout

'Everyone, you had it rough'

Chorus: HueningKai & Yeonjun

Goodbye 2020

I earnestly look forward to it

After I throw off the mask

The us that we will meet after a year

Goodbye 2020

In the midst of everything that's become distant

That you and I lost

We wait for us to find our normal life again

Please, goodbye 2020

In case you want to compare TXT's version with the original by Avenue Beat, here you go.

"F2020" is the perfect song to ring out the year. Here's hoping 2021 will be all about change.