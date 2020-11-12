After dropping their latest EP Minisode1: Blue Hour on Oct. 26, TXT has now surprised fans with a music video for "We Lost The Summer." The visual perfectly describes everyone's feelings in quarantine. Once you read what TXT's "We Lost The Summer" lyrics mean in English, you'll only relate to the clip even more.
The day TXT unveiled their tracklist on Oct. 8, Big Hit Entertainment gave fans a sneak peek of what to expect of their song: "'We Lost The Summer' describes the daily lives of teenagers who are living a completely changed life due to the COVID-19 pandemic." True to the theme, The group's "R" concept photos depicted "the new norms of today’s online-centric society," showing SOOBIN, HUENINGKAI, BEOMGYU, YEONJUN, and TAEHYUN alone in their rooms as they talked to each other through video chat. Meanwhile, in their "AR" photos, the guys lay down in the grass spaced apart from each other.
TXT's "We Lost The Summer" video takes those images a step further by having the members itching to get outside of their rooms and finally see each other. The clip is all too real for anyone who's been away from loved ones during the pandemic. The ending especially hits hard because fans are led to believe the guys have finally reunited, but it turned out the image was just a picture off someone's phone, and not real life. The shot of the phone in the middle of snow symbolizes TXT feeling like these past few months have been like a cold and lonely winter.
The MV will definitely get MOAs in their feels and knowing the lyrics to the song makes the message that much clearer.
Intro: TAEHYUN
We Lost The Summer
Verse 1: HUENINGKAI & TAEHYUN
Soccer cleats, chatter and heat (with you)
Earphones that we shared in secret (now just me)
Popular songs, classroom concert (but now)
We lost the sunset, now don't know what to do
Pre-Chorus: SOOBIN & BEOMGYU
First day on my calendar, then countless more first days
Left alone on the evening of an endless 1st of March
My White Day’s already wasted
Keep lovesick, no vaccine
Our clock lost the weather, stuck in the winter
Chorus: TXT
Cause we lost the summer
When we lost each other
Give me back my season
Oh, it's all gone
Endless winter
Now I just miss ya
Give us back ourselves
Oh, it's all gone
We lost the summer
A day or two, a week, month, year
Walking alone in place, going nowhere
We lost the summer
A nightmarish week, another month, and year
Want to see you again, our shining summer
Long gone we lost the summer
Verse 2: TAEHYUN & SOOBIN
The door of the cafe I used to be locked tightly (and how)
Hiding a sigh, behind a cramped mask (remain here)
I hate my face without expressions (you know)
You were my sunset, I wanna make it work
Pre-Chorus: YEONJUN & BEOMGYU
First day on my calendar, then countless more first days
Left alone on the evening of an endless 1st of March
That eternal vacation
Repeating morning
Our time has lost the weather
Ruined in winter
Chorus: TXT
Cause we lost the summer
When we lost each other
Give me back my season
Oh, it's all gone
Endless winter
Now I just miss ya
Give us back ourselves
Oh, it's all gone
We lost the summer
Bridge: TXT
Hot summer time (we)
The day I wished (just ordinary)
Summer me (Summer you)
Can't we go back
Hot summer time (summer time)
Don't disappear (run now)
I look for you (don't forget us)
We go on
Chorus: TXT
We lost the summer
When we lost each other
Give me back my season
Oh, it's all gone
Endless winter
Now I just miss ya
Give us back ourselves
Oh, it's all gone
We lost the summer
A day or two, a week, month, year
Walking alone in place, going nowhere
We lost the summer
A nightmarish week, another month, and year
Want to see you again, our shining summer
Long gone we lost the summer
During these uncertain times, having music to express one's feelings makes everyone feel a little less alone.