After dropping their latest EP Minisode1: Blue Hour on Oct. 26, TXT has now surprised fans with a music video for "We Lost The Summer." The visual perfectly describes everyone's feelings in quarantine. Once you read what TXT's "We Lost The Summer" lyrics mean in English, you'll only relate to the clip even more.

The day TXT unveiled their tracklist on Oct. 8, Big Hit Entertainment gave fans a sneak peek of what to expect of their song: "'We Lost The Summer' describes the daily lives of teenagers who are living a completely changed life due to the COVID-19 pandemic." True to the theme, The group's "R" concept photos depicted "the new norms of today’s online-centric society," showing SOOBIN, HUENINGKAI, BEOMGYU, YEONJUN, and TAEHYUN alone in their rooms as they talked to each other through video chat. Meanwhile, in their "AR" photos, the guys lay down in the grass spaced apart from each other.

TXT's "We Lost The Summer" video takes those images a step further by having the members itching to get outside of their rooms and finally see each other. The clip is all too real for anyone who's been away from loved ones during the pandemic. The ending especially hits hard because fans are led to believe the guys have finally reunited, but it turned out the image was just a picture off someone's phone, and not real life. The shot of the phone in the middle of snow symbolizes TXT feeling like these past few months have been like a cold and lonely winter.

The MV will definitely get MOAs in their feels and knowing the lyrics to the song makes the message that much clearer.

Intro: TAEHYUN

We Lost The Summer

Verse 1: HUENINGKAI & TAEHYUN

Soccer cleats, chatter and heat (with you)

Earphones that we shared in secret (now just me)

Popular songs, classroom concert (but now)

We lost the sunset, now don't know what to do

Pre-Chorus: SOOBIN & BEOMGYU

First day on my calendar, then countless more first days

Left alone on the evening of an endless 1st of March

My White Day’s already wasted

Keep lovesick, no vaccine

Our clock lost the weather, stuck in the winter

Chorus: TXT

Cause we lost the summer

When we lost each other

Give me back my season

Oh, it's all gone

Endless winter

Now I just miss ya

Give us back ourselves

Oh, it's all gone

We lost the summer

A day or two, a week, month, year

Walking alone in place, going nowhere

We lost the summer

A nightmarish week, another month, and year

Want to see you again, our shining summer

Long gone we lost the summer

Verse 2: TAEHYUN & SOOBIN

The door of the cafe I used to be locked tightly (and how)

Hiding a sigh, behind a cramped mask (remain here)

I hate my face without expressions (you know)

You were my sunset, I wanna make it work

Pre-Chorus: YEONJUN & BEOMGYU

First day on my calendar, then countless more first days

Left alone on the evening of an endless 1st of March

That eternal vacation

Repeating morning

Our time has lost the weather

Ruined in winter

Chorus: TXT

Cause we lost the summer

When we lost each other

Give me back my season

Oh, it's all gone

Endless winter

Now I just miss ya

Give us back ourselves

Oh, it's all gone

We lost the summer

Bridge: TXT

Hot summer time (we)

The day I wished (just ordinary)

Summer me (Summer you)

Can't we go back

Hot summer time (summer time)

Don't disappear (run now)

I look for you (don't forget us)

We go on

Chorus: TXT

We lost the summer

When we lost each other

Give me back my season

Oh, it's all gone

Endless winter

Now I just miss ya

Give us back ourselves

Oh, it's all gone

We lost the summer

A day or two, a week, month, year

Walking alone in place, going nowhere

We lost the summer

A nightmarish week, another month, and year

Want to see you again, our shining summer

Long gone we lost the summer

During these uncertain times, having music to express one's feelings makes everyone feel a little less alone.