Tomorrow X Together's comeback is so close! The five-member group debuted on March 4 earlier this year with their EP The Dream Chapter: STAR and, now, they're ready to release their first full-length album, titled The Dream Chapter: MAGIC on Oct. 21. To hype fans up for the release, TXT dropped a breathtaking concept trailer (it includes the most mesmerizing choreo you'll ever see) for their new album and now, the boys just shared TXT's Dream Chapter: MAGIC concept photos, and guess what? There are like 50 photos. Y'all, I couldn't take one teaser, but now you're telling me there are 50 concept photos? I think Christmas must have come early because this is too much for me to handle. Too much.

It all started on Sunday, Oct. 6. That day, Big Hit began revealing the concept photos through a set of tweets. Now, if you're familiar with Big Hit's style of revealing concept photos, you know that in the past, they would release the concept photos a few at a time (usually four because that's the maximum amount of photos you can tweet out at a time). But this time, Big Hit changed things up because they tweeted out the concept photos as collages. I repeat: collages. They didn't even give fans any warning, because they just rolled out a whole freaking collection of photos at once, and get this: some of them were animated. (Could they be hinting at a future music video or behind-the-scenes video with the concept photos? Only time will tell.)

Take a look below.

As you can see, their first tweet teased a collection of concept photos featuring all the boys under the "Sanctuary" category. Then, one by one, Big Hit released a collection of concept photos for each member of TXT.

In the words of Lady Gaga, "Talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, show-stopping, spectacular, never the same, totally unique," and — you get the point. The photos are gorgeous! And all the boys are rocking slightly different looks that will make your heart burst, like Yeonjun's two-toned purple and blue hair, Hueningkai's longer black hair (could he be taking notes from his hyung, BTS' Jungkook?), and don't even get me started on all that forehead Taehyun is showing off with that deep AF side part. I cannot!

Now a day after the first batch of photos, Big Hit revealed another set of concept photos with the title, "Arcadia."

They also released individual collages for each of the TXT members for this concept as well.

The second batch of photos definitely seems to have a darker concept, right? What could this all mean? Will TXT's comeback be fun like their debut, or will TXT do a whole 180 and go for a darker theme this time? It could really be anything!

Since TXT's concept photos were released through a collage, you're probably wondering how you can look at all the photos individually. Luckily for you, they can all be found on TXT's official website. Yup! You can see all these beautiful photos up close and even see the animated clips on their website, too! Let me tell you, there's a whole lot of photos, so give yourself plenty of time to look through them all.

In case you missed the release of TXT's concept trailer, which came out on Oct. 2, you can watch it below.

ibighit on YouTube

October 21 can't come any faster! I am literally so excited to hear some new music from TXT!