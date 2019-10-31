TXT's "9 & Three Quarters" Halloween Dance Video Will Make Potterheads Proud

Your week is about to get an unexpected magical treat. In the spirit of spooky season, one K-pop group has come through on the The Hogwarts Express with some musical goodness. TXT's "9 & Three Quarters" Halloween dance video is here and it's inspired by Harry Potter.

TXT, short for TOMORROW X TOGETHER, know how to get fans ready for All Hallow's Eve. In their latest dance rehearsal video, released Oct. 29, the five-member band practiced their choreography to "9 & Three Quarters" in Harry Potter-inspired costumes, complete with robes and house-indicating scarves. Yes, the guys have been sorted into their respective houses with Huening Kai and Soobin dressed in colors from Hufflepuff, Yeonjun in colors from Slytherin, Beomgyu in colors from Gryffindor, and Taehyun in colors from Ravenclaw.

Ensembles aside, the guys showcased some impressive dance moves in the video. At one point, Taehyun even whipped out his wand, casting a spell on his bandmates. Though, by the end, the wand was in Huening Kai's grip, which was suiting since he donned glasses for almost the entire video looking like a Hufflepuff-sorted Harry Potter. Fans thought so too, leaving comments like, "Huening kai looks like Harry Potter with those glasses" and "Huening kai for 2019 harry potter."

TOMORROW X TOGETHER OFFICIAL on YouTube

Even though the band has already released an official music video for "9 & Three Quarters," this Potter-themed video also feels so right. It also fits with the bands mission of "telling a story about the magical moment that unfolds when the boys are together. The lyrics suggest eloping into a special magical place that is only open to their friends."

Plus, at the time of writing, the video already has well over 1 million views. That's incredible for a band that barely launched in March 2019. However, they've been very been busy since releasing their first EP The Dream Chapter: STAR soon after they debuted. Then, TXT dropped their first album The Dream Chapter: MAGIC on Oct. 21.

Prior to the album's release, fans had an inkling it would take them on a magical journey because of song titles like, "Magic Island," "Angel or Devil," and "9 & Three Quarters."

One fan took to Twitter, writing, "Will we be going to Hogwarts with TXT?" while another wrote, "Potterhead moas we rise," referring to the band's fandom known as MOAs, short for Moments Of Alwaysness.

This rehearsal video definitely gave MOAs the Potter-vibes they were asking for and just in time for Halloween. Thanks TXT. Can't wait to see what other magical treats you guys dish out next.