After announcing their comeback during an online press conference, TWICE has now revealed more information about their next album. With their comeback happening in just a few weeks, TWICE's More & More album details will help ONCE stay up to date with everything that's happening. By the looks of it, TWICE will be going in an entirely new direction than last year's comeback for Feel Special.

Fans first had a feeling TWICE would be releasing new music after SPOTV News reported TWICE was filming a new music video and was preparing to make a comeback in June. It's been eight months since TWICE released Feel Special in September 2019, so fans hoped the rumors were true. Finally, they got confirmation a comeback was happening when the group held a virtual press conference on April 28 for their new YouTube Originals docuseries, TWICE: Seize The Light.

At the end of the broadcast, TWICE's leader, Jihyo, said she had huge news to share with fans. "We are making a comeback on June 1 at 6 p.m. KST," she announced. The members also revealed their next title track, "More & More," by spelling it out one letter at a time.

Watch TWICE make their comeback announcement near the 1:24:38 mark below.

Fans waited patiently to get another album update and on Thursday, May 7, they finally received some more information, like how More & More will be TWICE's ninth mini album and fans can pre-order it starting on Monday, May 11.

Along with the announcement, TWICE gave fans a preview of More & More through a photo highlighting the album's details. The image revealed fans will have the opportunity to purchase three different versions of the album featuring various red and black covers. Each album will come with its own photo book, postcards, coaster cards, and photo cards. In case fans want more goodies, they need to act fast because those who pre-order More & More will receive an additional photo card set and poster. Additionally, fans who purchase the "first edition" of the album will get another special card.

Fans are currently in a frenzy because of all the goodies they'll get with the album.

Now that TWICE has shared their album details, fans can expect a music video teaser to come out any day now.