Tweets & Memes About Trump’s Twitter Outage Are So Hopeful & So Sad

For a few beautiful minutes at around 7 p.m. ET on the second day of November, the year of our lord 2017, it appeared that Donald Trump's Twitter was gone. Wiped from the face of the earth. Finito. And for those brief, precious moments, people celebrated. They cheered. They tweeted (duh). But it was only temporary, and with his return has descended a darkness. A resignation to our fate to exist in the dumpster fire of 2017. These tweets about Trump's Twitter outage will take you on a roller coaster of emotions.

UPDATE: Twitter has responded to the deletion as of 8:05 p.m. ET, writing, "Earlier today @ realdonaldtrump’s account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again."

EARLIER: It's no secret that Trump's Twitter account is the source of a lot of stress for millions of people — supporters and critics alike. He has used his social media account's 140 characters to claim there was "NO COLLUSION!" with Russia. He has used it to attack a woman who has had plastic surgery. He accidentally sank his discriminatory travel ban by tweeting about it. He has retweeted images portraying violence against media outlets, tweeted implied threat of nuclear war, and more.

So, so much more.

So when his account appeared to be gone, the people of Twitter cheered. Journalists, comedians, pundits, normies — all came together to hurrah the absence of Twitter's biggest troll.

This is what showed up when people visited @realDonaldTrump just before the clock hit 7:00 p.m.

The @realDonaldTrump account was not active for a few moments there. It is back now. pic.twitter.com/vFr1ozlktv — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) November 2, 2017

What-what-what? Doesn't exist? Has the president been suspended (after numerous calls to do so)?

Well, no. A different page pops up when you're suspended than when you get rid of your own page, as @nycsouthpaw points out by using long-time Trump adviser and friend Roger Stone as an example:

This isn't what it looks like when someone gets suspended, btw. Here's what you get when you look up Roger Stone's account. pic.twitter.com/CnipPxf729 — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) November 2, 2017

But people were still hopeful.

Trump’s twitter is gone lmao ain’t god good pic.twitter.com/jZxghyivFF — d 🇲🇽 (@zayns_sidehoe) November 2, 2017

Trump's Twitter account is gone. Please say that the FBI stormed the WH, deleted his Twitter account, & then quietly left the building. — Don't Leave Blank (@WTFisGoingOnDon) November 2, 2017

Despite @WTFisGoingOnDon's wishes, Trump's missing Twitter was not the result of the FBI logging him off permanently. I don't know much about the FBI, but I have a feeling that maybe they have better things to do.

When Trump's Twitter account disappeared for a few minutes there, Hillary Clinton was the President, as we briefly flipped between universes — Paul Fairie (@paulisci) November 2, 2017

The most beautiful thing I've ever seen pic.twitter.com/GTL99mVvBU — De Elizabeth (@deelizabeth_) November 2, 2017

And anyways, he was back before we even knew what we had going for us.

it's back now. that was an exhilarating 18 seconds — Hippo (@InternetHippo) November 2, 2017

We’ll all remember where we were during the 10 minutes of peace while Donald Trump’s Twitter account was down. — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) November 2, 2017

But that doesn't mean people didn't enjoy themselves.

George Bailey Smith, Twitter's political puggle, passed out from excitement:

OMFG WHERE IS TRUMP'S ACCOUNT RIP ME AND RIP HIS TWITTER😲 pic.twitter.com/ivkET3MijM — George Bailey Smith (@GeorgeBaileyDog) November 2, 2017

People were more curious than when you see a couple fighting in public.

me hearing someone say donald trump's twitter account is down: pic.twitter.com/kE2CjsNycD — Monica Patel (@monicapatel917) November 2, 2017

It took us to a whole new level of Being Online.

I have never felt this logged on since covfefe — Matt Bors (@MattBors) November 2, 2017

So you're saying the president just went blank for a minute, then came back, weird, so unlike any other parallels you could draw to his ment — BUM CHILLIPS (@edsbs) November 2, 2017

We were so. close. SOCLOSE.

That was like the nightmare where you wake up and realize it was all a dream then turn over and your wife is like a hot dog or some shit. — luke o'neil (@lukeoneil47) November 2, 2017

The jokes, people. THE JOKES.

The news cycle is a constant source of stress, and it moves faster than most can keep up with, so of course, this was a much-needed moment of levity and joy.

from commander-in-chief … to tweeter-in-chief? president trump has joined twitter — and he has a LOT to say — Jon Bois (@jon_bois) November 2, 2017

If no one asks Trump about his Twitter outage, he'll understand what death will be like. — Roger Sollenberger (@SollenbergerRC) November 2, 2017

Somebody needs to call a Constitutional Law scholar. Paging Barack Obama. Is there a Barack Obama in the house?

who deleted Trump's Twitter and, legally, does that make them the president now — Execute Turkeys🦃 (@Chinchillazllla) November 2, 2017

People who are not on Twitter all the time will never understand.

God, the jokes. All the good jokes. Such good content, even if the interlude was too brief for everyone to get in their shots.

"Trump's twitter was reactivated before I could tweet my good gif," she yells at a radioactive slug moments before the earth is destroyed. pic.twitter.com/VscZlA3VVe — Jen Lewis (@thisjenlewis) November 2, 2017

THERAPIST: if his twitter going away made you happy, why not just leave twitter

ME: [mentally drafting a tweet re: this exchange] yea maybe — demi adejuyigbe (@electrolemon) November 2, 2017

The brief interlude led me to discover this though lol pic.twitter.com/pzpIPi9DFL — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) November 2, 2017

We may never know what happened, but we can guess.

During No Trump Twitter, I ran to the back of my house and told my husband that someone had finally wrestled his phone away from him. I am not alone in that thought.

i would pay any amount of money to see video footage of the smartphone tug of war that just happened in the oval office — Alex Nichols (@Lowenaffchen) November 2, 2017

One guy thinks that Twitter was testing the waters of a suspension, which is suspicious, given that they've defended keeping his Twitter as it is "newsworthy."

Twitter floated the trial balloon of an e-coup. https://t.co/xo2sdbmJfa — Vipin Narang (@NarangVipin) November 2, 2017

So why did his Twitter disappear for anywhere from 18 seconds for the pessimists to 10 minutes for the optimists? To put bluntly: we don't know.

Elite Daily has reached out to Twitter for comment, and we'll update when we hear back.

Those few moments of pure, radiating joy notwithstanding, @realDonaldTrump is back on Twitter, where he will likely continue to tweet during the early hours of the morning and use unique punctuation and grammar. He lives, as they say, to tweet another day.