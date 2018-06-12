On June 12 in Singapore at 9 a.m. local time, history was made when President Donald Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un met face-to-face for the first time. And considering everything we went through to get here, it's not surprising that everyone was a little stunned that.... well, we got here. Which is why these tweets about Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un's first meeting are still just wondering what is even real, in 2018?

It was a moment that many did not think would ever happen. The President of the United States and North Korea's dictator coming together in an amicable fashion to discuss the possibility of the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. That is the goal that Trump hopes to eventually achieve, and this meeting with Kim might be the first step in achieving that goal. Kim and Trump posed for a photo op on June 12 on Sentosa Island in Singapore, the site of the unprecedented summit between these two world leaders.

Watching these two come together, shake hands, smile, and pose for a photo before they headed into a private meeting was incredibly surreal. And Twitter users were also questioning whether or not this moment was actually real life. I'm honestly still questioning it for myself.

Prior to the private meeting, Trump and Kim sat down in the room where their conversation would take place and spoke to the media. Trump said, "I feel really great," adding that, "This is an honor for me to be here, and we will have a terrific relationship going forward." Kim also commented on the meeting via a translator, stating that, "There were a lot of obstacles on the way here, but we overcame all of them." After the brief press conference, Trump and Kim were left to meet, where they were accompanied only by their respective translators.

Their discussion lasted for about 48 minutes, and Trump hailed that his relationship with Kim is "excellent" after their first introductory meeting. "Working together, we'll get it taken care of," Trump added, according to CNN. After which Trump and Kim joined the members from their cabinets for their second meeting of the day. That meeting is scheduled to last for abut 90 minutes, followed by a working lunch. The moments that cameras captured of the two leaders thus far have all looked positive and promising, but it is not yet known if anything was negotiated or if any significant progress was made. But Trump is expected to speak to the press after the summit has wrapped, and his comments on the day's events are definitely highly anticipated.

As far as the public was concerned, Trump did not exactly prepare extensively for this summit. Trump stated at a press conference in the White House on June 7 stated that, “I think I’m very well prepared. I don’t think I have to prepare very much. It’s about the attitude." The apparent lack of preparation sounded a bit concerning, but maybe Trump had the right idea here. As far as I'm concerned, so far so good.

Seeing as this is the first time a U.S. president has met with any North Korean leader, this summit is definitely a step forward into building a healthier relationship between these two nations, as well as the rest of the world. This may be the first of many summits to come. Maybe Trump will get other countries involved as well, and maybe the president and Kim will find a way to reach a nuclear deal. Or maybe things will take a horrible turn and these two relatively unpredictable leaders will start verbally attacking each other again. I'm definitely hoping for the best.