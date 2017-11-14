Tweets About Tomi Lahren's Turning Point USA Poster Show Liberal Snowflakes Are Just Laughing

An effort by a conservative organization to mock liberals on social media by using a poster of Tomi Lahren quickly turned into a Twitter meme used to make fun of both Lahren and conservatives. The graphic was shared by the group Turning Point USA on Monday, Nov. 13, and featured "excellent advice to leftists," featuring statements such as "screaming doesn't make you right." A wave of tweets about Tomi Lahren's Turning Point's USA poster then ensued.

One response read, "'Screaming doesn't make you right.' is RICH coming from Tomi," seemingly alluding to Lahren's reputation for delivering loud monologues while spouting disputable talking points.

Another response referenced a more recent event. It read, "you guys put on diapers and smashed your coffee makers." Indeed, in October, members of the Kent State branch of Turning Point USA protested the university's "Safe Space" program by dressing up like toddlers.

As for the "coffee makers" reference, that refers to people who filmed videos of themselves breaking coffee makers made by Keurig after the company pulled its ads from FOX News' Hannity. The decision from Keurig came in response to coverage of the recent accusations against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore from host Sean Hannity, who himself was accused of using his show to defend Moore.

Many of the responses to Turning Point USA's Tomi Lahren poster followed suit in mocking the group and the Fox News host while referencing the Keurig backlash. "Snowflake libs" seemed much more amused than intimidated by the poster.

One of the most shared reactions featured a parody of the poster, which read, "We spent yesterday filming ourselves... destroying expensive coffee makers... because they don't support our friend on TV... who gives a pass to pedophiles... we are political masterminds."

Neither Tomi Lahren nor Turning Point USA responded to the online criticism via Twitter.

The poster marks the second time in the past few weeks a photo of Lahren meant to draw reactions from liberals turned into an opportunity to criticize Lahren herself. Back in October, the political commentator posted a photo of herself in a costume embroidered with American flags.

"Oh LA get ready to find your safe spaces! What am I? Well if you’re a conservative, I’m American AF. If you’re a lib, I’m 'offensive.' Let’s go," Lahren's caption on the photo read.

Critics of Lahren were then quick to point out that the 25-year-old was indeed committing an offense, according to the U.S. Flag Code, which reads,

The flag should never be used as wearing apparel, bedding, or drapery. It should never be festooned, drawn back, nor up, in folds, but always allowed to fall free. Bunting of blue, white, and red, always arranged with the blue above, the white in the middle, and the red below, should be used for covering a speaker’s desk, draping the front of the platform, and for decoration in general.

Lahren's costume was only made more ironic because of her past criticisms of NFL players who have been kneeling during the national anthem played before games, a gesture which she has regarded as "disrespecting" the flag. That fact was not lost on those criticizing her for the costume, either.

Despite the criticism that Lahren constantly attracts, the mockery isn't likely to make a dent in the commentator's popularity or credibility with her fans. In fact, despite a reputation for controversial statements, Lahren has risen from a role on an obscure cable network, to a viral social media personality, to her current role with Fox News. Along the way, she's been featured in national television interviews and major publications like the New York Times.

