Tweets About Tidal After JAY Z's "Family Feud" Video Drop Are So, So Funny

JAY-Z's music video for "Family Feud" officially dropped on Friday, Dec. 29, but uh, you might be totally oblivious about it if you don't happen to have access to a very, very exclusive (and, ahem, not free) streaming service called Tidal. Yes, really, all eight minutes of JAY-Z's new video are only available for viewing on Tidal — not YouTube, not Spotify, not iTunes, nada. If you're more than a little annoyed about this, tweets about Tidal after JAY-Z's "Family Feud" video drop might make you feel better because, for real, we are all in the same boat here.

Now, I'll level with you guys: The only reason I'm even able to watch the "Family Feud" music video at all is because I snagged a 12-day free trial by signing up with my email address. So that means I have 12 glorious, uninterrupted days to watch and rewatch the freaking amazing cinematography that is "Family Feud." But after that, I'm on the same playing field as the rest of the plebs who refuse (and probably with good reason) to sign up for an actual Tidal subscription.

Look, JAY-Z, I love your music, I really do. But the holiday season is finally coming to a close, and my wallet has taken the beating of all beatings this year. I hardly have enough money to buy more tissues to wipe away the tears that are streaming down my face thanks to your heart-wrenching, powerful lyrics.

