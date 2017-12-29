These Tweets About JAY-Z's "Family Feud" Will Make You Surprisingly Emotional

The time has come, and not a moment too soon, y'all. JAY-Z's highly anticipated music video for one of his new singles, "Family Feud," off his latest album 4:44 is finally here, fam. As if the implications of the song's title weren't brow-raising enough, chances are, all my diehard fans couldn't contain themselves after the release of yesterday's insanely juicy teaser for the video. And of course, both JAY fans and the Beyhive have spoken, and the tweets about JAY-Z's "Family Feud" music video are overflowing.

Seriously, the video has barely been out for 15 minutes, and Twitter is already going crazy. It looks like most people are actually pretty emotional about the eight-minute video, which features a TON of well-known celebrities.

The star-studded short-film boasts cameos from recognizable faces like Thandie Newton, Michael B. Jordan, Mindy Kaling, Brie Larson, Jessica Chastain, Omari Hardwick, and Trevante Rhode. Directed by Ava DuVernay, we couldn't be more impressed with what it would seem is JAY-Z's vision for the future — a future where women of color are part of the political discourse and decision making.

We ask what healing looks like in Black families. How do we break the generational curses that chain some of us. THIS IS HOW. Openness & Honesty. And a WHOLE LOT of Humility. Beyonce & Jay Z are healing through their art and they are allowing us inside. 🙌🏾 #FamilyFeud — (@tj_iv) #

JUST SAW THE #FamilyFeud VIDEO ON @TIDAL DIRECTED BY @ava AND BLUE's acting debut and I am BLOWN AWAY https://t.co/7D3RHYRshb — (@gigimasria) #

Wooo... that #FamilyFeud video/short film/ women of color excellence montage was everything that I needed. https://t.co/7dvgECFk3f — (@ebonisade) #

HAVING A HEART ATTACK! FAMILY FEUD IS OUT!!!!!!! — (@ebwhite2014) #

HAVE @ava OSCAR READY AND POLISHED THIS MOTHER F*CKING DAY!! SHE DID THE DANG THING AND WE DESERVE THIS! WE DESERVE THIS!! I AM DEAD AND ALIVE AT THE SAME TIME WITH THIS #FamilyFeud — (@bachrocks11) #

Yes, I cried watching Family Feud. — (@ravynlw) #

So . . . is the Family Feud video going to become a full blown movie where women take over and shit finally gets done right?!? #familyfeud #jayz #avaduvernay — (@phashionphish) #

Yes, James Baldwin quote! Yes, lifting up WOC! Yes to all of these beautiful people! Thank you, @S_C_, @Beyonce, @ava. Gorgeous! #FamilyFeud https://t.co/xoVCeWzjt6 — (@rukhdesai) #

I need #FamilyFeud to be a movie since yesterday. My god. Powerful — (@ihaveloveforcc) #

Now, this isn't to say that we are all ready to up and forget about the "Becky with the good hair" incident. And it seems the Carters have little to no qualms about artfully airing some of the harder parts of their life. But let's not forget that since video footage of Solange going HAM on JAY-Z in an elevator at the 2014 Met Gala leaked — which was the initial catalyst for the infidelity rumors — it's very possible that the couple are now doing what they can to take control of the situation and enforcing their own narrative. Because Beyonce got the talking-stick first with her album Lemonade (which allowed her to speak about her side of the story, while maintaining her strong feminist image), it looks like it's officially JAY's turn to do the talking. And regardless of his past actions, JAY-Z has proven yet again that he may not be perfect, but he does have empowering feminist views to add to the discourse.

In the "Family Feud" video, Beyoncé wasn't the only powerful female of the Carter-Knowles family to make a cameo. Who could have guessed that amid such evocative and semi-dark imagery that angelic little Blue Ivy was going to make an appearance? Yup, that's right. People on Twitter also couldn't get enough of Blue in the vid.

I want y'all to grasp what's in this pic. @S_C_ fantasizes his daughter as THE Foremother who brings together the founding mothers and rewrites our constitution. The way @ava captures that reveal is so beautiful. #FamilyFeud — (@dkuzla) #

Blue Ivy for Best Actress in a music video 2017 #FamilyFeud — (@hannahhanzie) #

Blue Ivy looks amazing as usual. I stan. #FamilyFeud — (@destinys__son) #

can ya'll imagine Blue Carter running the free world? #FamilyFEUD — (@aliefoffaith) #

BLUE IVY IS GOING TO BE PRESIDENT IN THE FUTURE. AND SHE WILL BE SURROUNDED BY WOMEN LEADING THE COUNTRY #FamilyFeud — (@jaymili4) #

When is Blue Ivy Carter 2050 gonna be trending? #FamilyFeud — (@libradoll) #

I hope I get to write speeches for President Blue Ivy Carter #Carter2048 #MakeAmericaBlackAgain #FamilyFeud — (@domleondavis) #

But all in all, if the world's favorite power couple is feeling lax enough to touch on something as outrageously taboo as JAY-Z stepping out on Queen Bey — the pinnacle of all things good and fierce in this world — then it could be safe to say that these two have tackled their issues head on and are ready to continue down the path of world domination.

Ultimately, the bold storytelling, breathtaking imagery, and social commentary make "Family Feud" a stellar example of the ways pop culture can simultaneously engage with personal narratives and broader social issues while still holding the interest of the masses.

As of now, no matter what hellfire may be in store for the world in 2018, it's good to know that at least we can count on JAY and Bey when it comes to churning out some insane works of art that get everybody talking. Now, if only we could get a video featuring the twins floating down a river in gilded baskets in a Prince of Egypt-inspired narrative. Then, our lives would truly be complete. But for now, the epic "Family Feud" video will have to hold us over.

