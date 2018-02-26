This psychedelic turtle at the closing ceremony was jaw dropping, and Twitter loves it. Now, tweets about the turtle at the Olympics closing ceremony are all cheering it for the same reason.

The PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics closing ceremony on Feb. 25, folded a lot of technology into their performances. There were lots of colors and moving projections on the floor. It was all been pretty interesting to watch. But the "in memoriam" of the closing ceremony was particularly intriguing.

The memoriam portion is a tradition that started during the Rio 2016 Summer Olympics in order to honor athletes who have passed. The Korean version is called "A Journey to Remember," and is split up into three section all featuring a single turtle that embarks on a journey from life to death over the course of three stages.

Of course an memorial for those that have passed is going to have an air of sadness to it. But from the beginning, the colors of the turtle and the settings around it were so vibrant and colorful that it made it a celebration of life more than a somber moment.

More so, though, Twitter forgot to be sad because they were too damn distracted by how trippy the turlte was.

More to come.