The 2018 Winter Olympics came to a close on Sunday, Feb. 25. The closing ceremony at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium featured many performances, but you might have a question about some of their meanings. So, what's the meaning of the turtle in the 2018 Olympics closing ceremony? It's deeper than you might think.

The closing ceremony featured a special performance to remember those who aren't able to be there, according to NPR. This tradition began in 2016 during the Rio Summer Olympics. The Korean version of this remembrance (featuring the turtle that represents a journey between life and death) is called "A Journey to Remember," and it is broken up into three sections. The bright colors and the performance come together to create a beautifully symbolic remembrance of those who cannot be there.

The first of the three sections is called "Turtle and Kkoktu," and it focuses on the Turtle as he begins a journey across both life and death accompanied by kkoktu puppets. Kkoktu puppets are used in Korean culture during funerals, and the kkoktu figures are believed to care for the deceased in the immediate afterlife. In the closing ceremony performance in PyeongChang, the colorful Turtle is in the middle of the procession encircled by kkoktu puppets holding dandelions, which is immediately followed by more jovial dancing kkoktu puppets.

The next step on the Turtle's symbolic journey is called "The Time Tunnel." This is the part of the ceremony that sees the Turtle actually break the barrier between life and death as he journeys through the Time Tunnel. The meaning of the Turtle crossing the boundary between life and death isn't difficult to understand, but it is an important and symbolic moment that commemorates those who are no longer with us during the closing ceremony.

The third and final section of "A Journey to Remember" is called "Eternal Remembrance." The kkoktu puppets seemingly serve their greatest purpose here as the Turtle crosses over from life into death. The kkoktu puppets are there to cut through the confusion and angst of death, and they do so in the closing ceremony performance by dancing and saying goodbye to the Turtle as he goes toward the heavens. The performance ends with the Turtle finally passing on as he flies off into the sky.

PyeongChang's rendition of the moment of remembrance was beautiful and moving as it followed many of the Korean funereal traditions.

