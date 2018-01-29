Tweets About Taylor Swift At The Grammys Are Roasting Her Even Though She's Not There

The 2018 Grammy Awards had a couple of no-shows this year, but the one that was most widely noticed on social media was Taylor Swift. Although the singer wasn't in the running for any awards this year, she still managed to make her name known at the show this year. And if her name is even so much as acknowledged, you better believe that those singing her praises will be matched with an equal amount of hate. And the Grammys are no exception. The tweets about Taylor Swift at the Grammys are seriously roasting her, despite the fact that she's not even there. And to be honest, they're pretty hilarious.

Despite the fact that she wasn't in attendance at the Grammys this year, Taylor Swift still managed to get some heat at the Grammys. And I'm really not surprised that even though she wasn't in attendance Twitter still managed to throw some shade her way. Yes, she was not nominated. But she was kind of recognized by proxy. The Grammy nominated country act Big Little Town was up for two awards tonight — Best Country Duo/Group Performance for the song "Better Man," and Best Country Album for Breaker.

Swift did manage to get a nomination this year, however. She wrote the song "Better Man" which Big Little Lies was nominated for. Swift was also nominated for the song in the songwriting category for Best Country Song. The winner for this particular award was not televised, and Swift ended up loosing to Chris Stapelton's "Broken Halos," written by Mike Henderson and Chris Stapelton.

The fact that Swift was nominated may have been overlooked by everyone. But Jim Gaffigan (who was nominated for Best Comedy Album) mentioned that Swift actually wrote the lyrics which caused the social media frenzy. As he was introducing the group's performance of "Better Man," he slipped in that Swift is credited as the sole songwriter. And that little interjection of a songwriting credit from Gaffigan was quickly highlighted by Twitter users. Swift still managed to get a mention despite the fact that her category was not televised and that Swift was not in attendance.

And thus the unofficial T-swift Grammy roast began.

More to come.