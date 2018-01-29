Is Taylor Swift At The 2018 Grammys? The Singer Is Still Being Represented

"Big nomination, big nomination, ooooo you and me we got big nominations." — Taylor Swift to Kendrick Lamar at the Grammys (I imagine). Although Swift's Reputation album is not nominated, she is still being recognized in two categories. However, Swift has been keeping it very low-key and hasn't appeared on a red carpet in a very, very, very long time. But did she take a break from that... break? Did Taylor Swift go to the 2018 Grammys? Unfortunately, the singer didn't make an appearance on the red carpet, but I won't give up hope.

Whether Swift shows up or not, she has definitely made a huge footprint on the event through Little Big Town. The band was nominated at the 2018 Grammys in the category of Best Country Song for the bop "Better Man," which was written by Swift.

In true Swift fashion, she did something completely thoughtful before the big night. She sent her friends and musical collaborators flowers before the live show to wish them good luck.

Little Big Town gushed about Swift on the red carpet, and dished about knowing her since she was a child. Obviously, things have come full circle and their collaboration is a huge success.

As far as Swift's personal music, jaws everywhere dropped to the floor when Reputation was left off the Grammy nominee list. Actually, it's not the biggest snub in history; there is a very simple explanation for why Swift's newest album wasn't nominated. According to the official Grammy site, the 2018 show honors music released from Oct. 1, 2016 to Sept. 30, 2017. Since Reputation was released on Nov. 10, it missed the nomination cutoff by about a month. See, not too bad. Reputation wasn't eligible this year, but there's always next year. AMIRIGHT?

However, what about "Look What You Made Me Do?" Swift's first single off of Reputation was released on Aug. 24, 2017, and the music video dropped during the VMAs on Aug. 27. This would make it completely eligible. According to the Grammy website,

Recordings must be commercially released in general distribution in the United States, i.e. sales by label to a branch or recognized independent distributor, via the internet or mail order/retail sales for a nationally marketed product. Recordings must be available for sale from any date within the eligibility period through at least the date of the current year’s voting deadline (final ballot).

This means that "Look What You Made Me Do" was 100 percent eligible, but wasn't able to clinch a nomination.

However, Swift's two nominations at the 60th Grammy Awards were extremely interesting and well-deserved. The song "Better Man" that Swift wrote for Little Big Town has already had a big year. It already took home Song of the Year at the Country Music Awards and Group Video of the Year at the CMT Awards.

After that, the Grammy nomination for Best Country Song came as no surprise. Say what you want about Swift, but she can write a pretty powerful song. The lyrics to "Better Man" are beautiful.

I know I'm probably better off all alone/Than needing a man who could/Change his mind at any given minute/And it's always on your terms/I'm hanging on every careless word/Hoping it might turn sweet againLike it was in the beginning

I'm not crying, you're crying. The other collaboration that Swift was nominated for was "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" with Zayn Malik. The song was written for Fifty Shades Darker and considered in the Best Song Written for Visual Media category. Obviously the lyrics are just as addictive as the visuals. The chorus to "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" reads,

I don't wanna live forever, 'cause I know I'll be living in vain/And I don't wanna fit (fit, babe) wherever (wherever)/I just wanna keep calling your name until you come back home/I just wanna keep calling your name until you come back home/I just wanna keep calling your name until you come back home

As for all you Swifties, REPUTATION 2019 OR BUST.

