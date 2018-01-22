Tweets About Millie Bobby Brown’s Converse On The 2018 SAG Awards Red Carpet Prove She's So Relatable

It seems that heels are a red carpet staple, but what do you do when you're 13 and just don't want to deal with aching feet all night? You wear sneakers, of course. Tweets about Millie Bobby Brown’s Converse just prove that she is the most relatable queen of her generation. I remember wearing poofy dresses to my school dances and pairing them with my Converse so I'd be comfortable all night. The SAG Awards is just the equivalent of a school dance for someone who makes a living acting professionally in one of the biggest sci-fi shows of our time, right?

Millie Bobby Brown takes all the acting risks, so naturally, fashion risks are really NBD for her. If she can make us believe she can control things with her mind, Carrie-style, then of course she can woo us with her unconventional style choices, too.

First of all, when have you ever seen a seasoned actress wearing sneaks in her red carpet paparazzi pics? Personally, I would have loved to see Meryl Streep in a sensible classic Adidas shoe. Second of all, Millie Bobby Brown is proving that you can be thirteen and look thirteen on the red carpet. She looks age-appropriate and glam.

Lest we forget, many a celeb has rocked Converse with a fancy party dress before. Kristen Stewart, an icon and house-hold name in her own right, rocked the same shoe brand over a decade ago on the red carpet. In her song "La La Land," Demi Lovato laments, "who said I can't wear my Converse with my dress? Oh, baby, that's just me."

