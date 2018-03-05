Kobe Bryant apparently wins on and off the court. Following his win for Best Animated Short during the 90th Academy Awards, these tweets about Kobe Bryant winning an Oscar show that a lot of people are not pleased. Le sigh.

Bryant, along with director Glen Keane, won the Oscar for Best Animated Short for "Dear Basketball." While this may be exciting time for the now-retired basketball star, many are noting the immense contradiction Bryant's win means for movements such #MeToo and Time's Up.

In 2003 Bryant was accused of rape by an employee of a mountain resort in Eagle County, Colorado. Despite the allegation, the case never made it to court, as Bryant and his accuser settled out of court on March 2, 2005. Once the case was dismissed, Kobe issued a statement not admitting guilt, but apologizing for the hardship both he and his accuser went through.

It read,

First, I want to apologize directly to the young woman involved in this incident. I want to apologize to her for my behavior that night and for the consequences she has suffered in the past year. Although this year has been incredibly difficult for me personally, I can only imagine the pain she has had to endure. I also want to apologize to her parents and family members, and to my family and friends and supporters, and to the citizens of Eagle, Colorado. I also want to make it clear that I do not question the motives of this young woman. No money has been paid to this woman. She has agreed that this statement will not be used against me in the civil case. Although I truly believe this encounter between us was consensual, I recognize now that she did not and does not view this incident the same way I did. After months of reviewing discovery, listening to her attorney, and even her testimony in person, I now understand how she feels that she did not consent to this encounter. I issue this statement today fully aware that while one part of this case ends today, another remains. I understand that the civil case against me will go forward. That part of this case will be decided by and between the parties directly involved in the incident and will no longer be a financial or emotional drain on the citizens of the state of Colorado.

