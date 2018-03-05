Kobe Bryant apparently wins on and off the court. Following his win for Best Animated Short during the 90th Academy Awards, these tweets about Kobe Bryant winning an Oscar show that a lot of people are not pleased. Le sigh.
Bryant, along with director Glen Keane, won the Oscar for Best Animated Short for "Dear Basketball." While this may be exciting time for the now-retired basketball star, many are noting the immense contradiction Bryant's win means for movements such #MeToo and Time's Up.
In 2003 Bryant was accused of rape by an employee of a mountain resort in Eagle County, Colorado. Despite the allegation, the case never made it to court, as Bryant and his accuser settled out of court on March 2, 2005. Once the case was dismissed, Kobe issued a statement not admitting guilt, but apologizing for the hardship both he and his accuser went through.