Tweets About James Franco's Alleged Sexual Misconduct Are Seriously Upsetting
Here we are again. Another major male celebrity is being accused of sexual harassment. Two women have accused James Franco of sexual misconduct on Twitter, and their claims are very upsetting. Elite Daily reached out to Franco's team for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication.
On Sunday, Jan. 7, Franco accepted the Golden Globes award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for his work in The Disaster Artist. Like many of the people in attendance, Franco was sporting a Time's Up pin in support of the anti-harassment movement providing legal funding for women who are victims of sexual assault. Shortly following the awards show, however, actress Violet Paley took to Twitter to not only accuse Franco of sexual misconduct, but also hypocrisy for wearing the pin following previous sexual harassment allegations.
In her tweet, Paley described a graphic interaction she claims happened between her and Franco in a car. She wrote,
Paley is apparently referring to Franco's 2014 scandal when he admitted to flirting with a 17-year-old girl on Instagram. During that time, Franco addressed his actions on Live! With Kelly and Michael and gave the following statement:
Paley did clarify that she was not underage when her alleged incident with Franco occurred, and claims the two were in a consensual relationship. However, she also claims there are "a lot more details" to come.
She posted the following two tweets:
Paley continues to claim that Franco called her a few weeks before the Globes and offered her an "overdue" apology. Paley called the phone call "convenient," and suggested he donate his salary from The Disaster Artist to the anti-sexual violence organization, RAINN. She tweeted,
Shortly after Paley's accusations hit the public, another woman named Sarah Tither-Kaplan accused Franco. According to Tither-Kaplan, Franco allegedly paid her $100 to appear nude in two of his films after promising it would not be "exploitive." She tweeted,
Tither-Kaplan claims she was not in a position to turn down jobs during the time of the nude scenes. She wrote,
During an interview at the Golden Globes, Franco said he wore his pin in support of equality:
Franco has not responded to Paley or Tither-Kaplan at this time.
If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673) or visit online.rainn.org.