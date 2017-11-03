Tweets About iPhone X Camera Prove How Impressed Everyone Is With The Quality

Apple's highly-anticipated iPhone X finally hit stores on Friday, Nov. 3. With so many people finally able to get their hands on the feature-packed device, Twitter is — totally understandably — flooded with excited iPhone X owners showing off its arguably most impressive piece of technology: the camera! Apple users lucky enough to snag the new iPhone on launch day had mixed reactions, but tweets about the iPhone X camera prove "impressed" was a common theme.

Why Are People Impressed?

The Cupertino, California-based tech company's chief design officer, Jony Ive, told the world exactly what the iPhone X means to the Apple brand in a statement back in September. ""iPhone X marks a new era for iPhone," Ive said following the next-generation iPhone's bombshell debut at Apple's keynote presentation on Tuesday, Sept. 12. "One in which the device disappears into the experience." But just in case you missed Apple's mega announcement then, let's recap what makes the iPhone (and it's camera, most importantly) so special.

Portrait Mode And Portrait Lighting On The Front- And Rear-Facing Cameras

iPhone X's rear-facing camera is basically a mini, 12-megapixel DSLR. It has features you'd find on a professional camera including apertures, color filters, and a quad LED True Tone Flash. Meanwhile, the ultra quality 7-megapixel front-facing camera is equally head-turning, because — for the first time ever — users can shoot selfies in Portrait Mode. Hello, serious Insta game!

Face ID And Animojis

Oh yeah, that awesome front-facing camera with True Depth technology is what makes Apple's futuristic Face ID and animated emoji (aka Animoji) technology possible.

See? It's easy to understand why everyone's so hyped about playing with the iPhone X's powerful little camera. Tweets are still pouring in, but these are some of the best first takes on the much-awaited smartphone's photo capabilities.

Pictured: Scenic shots of colorful fall foliage captured beautifully.

Today was a perfect weather to spend at the park, and play with the camera on the iPhone X! #iPhoneX pic.twitter.com/E4vSWolnPt — Mehdi Shibahara (@MehdiShibahara) November 3, 2017

Just look at the those details. In the second photo, we can see that the depth of field feature definitely works, too.

"Of course I had to test the new # iPhoneX camera on my pooches."

Of course I had to test the new #iPhoneX camera on my pooches 🐶 pic.twitter.com/Yeo8Muf6WZ — Kyra ♥️ (@KyraAlexandra_) November 3, 2017

Name a better subject! I'll wait.

This iPhone X camera is amazing wow pic.twitter.com/Ejolc1wgH9 — Tyler Coss (@tylerleecoss) November 3, 2017

Is there such a thing as too clear?

Got the iPhoneX and now I don't wanna take selfies, this camera is so clear I see how ugly I truly am — Kens💅🏼 (@l0vekensie) November 3, 2017

This is A+ work, Apple.

Went out with the iPhone X for the first time - Face ID works perfectly, the screen is amazing in the dark, and the camera is phenomenal — Harry Samuels (@CuriousCabbage) November 3, 2017

"The camera on the iPhone X is wow."

the camera on the iphone X is wow pic.twitter.com/jfBGWZPRQL — 🍂🦃🍁 jake 🍁🦃🍂 (@theevocater) November 3, 2017

It's worth ALL the money, TBH.

The IPhone X camera is so good I’m actually considering dropping $1150 on a phone — Shelby (@s__fitzpatrick) November 3, 2017

Like, I need it.

I honestly need the iPhone X camera in my life. — SEXY COOL OUT NOW! (@TnyyMusic) October 22, 2017

What are the alternatives even?

I need a camera better than my iPhone 5S but less expensive than an iPhone X 😢🤔👀 — JJ❄️RTS~ (@jejesul) October 22, 2017

Shoutout to the amazing front-facing camera.

So glad I picked up the iPhone X. Front facing camera on this thing is incredible pic.twitter.com/0EC4rrrWUV — DOMINIC KEHOE (@DOMINICKEHOE) November 3, 2017

And more foliage photos.

iPhone X has a killer camera. pic.twitter.com/dYN8D5oJMV — Stijn (@StijnDV) November 3, 2017

Here's a side-by-side comparison of the iPhone X camera versus the iPhone 7 camera.

Iphone X> iPhone 7 Plus camera 😍 pic.twitter.com/1dsVkItMSQ — K.O.B.E™ (@RealAbaby23) November 3, 2017

Heart eyes emoji all the way!

With an iPhone X in their pocket, it's clear anyone can be perfectly capture a moment with photographer-level results. To make the most of it, we at Elite Daily have a few tips that you could use to help take better pictures on the iPhone X camera. Read them carefully so you can take the best photos you've ever taken.

Behold, three ways to ensure you're snapping the best possible photos with the iPhone X.

Double tap on photos and videos for optical zoom. Feeling stealthy? Press and hold to get up to 10 times closer. Use True Tone flash with Slow Sync in low light for a brighter foreground subject and perfectly exposed background. Take a photo while recording a video by tapping the white circle to the left of the record button.

If these super awesome camera capabilities don't convince you to upgrade to the iPhone X over the iPhone 8, I don't know what will. (BRB, pretending my iPhone 6 is just as good!)

