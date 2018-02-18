The Winter Olympics are well underway, and there has been no shortage of exciting moments. On Saturday night, Feb. 17, Team USA freestyle skier, Gus Kenworthy, prepared for the Men's Slopestyle competition, and he shared a sweet moment with his boyfriend, Matthew Wilkas, right before competing. The cameras caught the couple's quick peck on the lips, and tweets about Gus Kenworthy and Matthew Wilkas' Olympic kiss show that people are very much here for this barrier-breaking kiss at the Winter Olympics.

As it turns out, neither Kenworthy or Wilkas were aware in that moment that the cameras were on them, according to The Guardian. The couple was simply acting the way you might assume any couple would (gay or straight) right before one half of the couple is about to compete in one of the biggest athletic events of their life. It just so happens that Kenworthy is one of two openly gay athletes on Team USA competing in the 2018 Winter Olympics.

With that in mind, people were loving every second of this show of affection between the couple.

More to come.