Tweets About Frosted Strawberry Milkshake Pop-Tarts Coming Back Prove Everyone's So Stoked

It's long been known that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Make your breakfast taste like a dessert, and you're probably in for a pretty good day. With the return of a classic favorite, you can get a nostalgic sweet start to your day — and from the looks of it, people are excited. If you need proof, check out these tweets about Frosted Strawberry Milkshake Pop-Tarts coming back.

Pop-Tarts announced that they would be bringing back the fan-favorite flavor this December for a limited time only. According to the Pop-Tarts press release acquired by Elite Daily, the Frosted Strawberry Milkshake Pop-Tarts haven't been available for the last five years, so it's safe to say that people are pretty pumped for their return. This dessert-inspired version of the breakfast pastry is filled with strawberry-flavored filling and topped with pink frosting and rainbow confetti sprinkles. Why would that deliciousness ever go away?

The reason for the flavor's return is pretty simple. Frosted Strawberry Milkshake Pop-Tarts have been the most highly-requested flavor on social media. In fact, Kellogg's has received almost 6,000 requests for the the flavor to come back in the last five years, according to a Pop-Tarts spokesperson.

Pop-Tarts announced the return of the Frosted Strawberry Milkshake Pop-Tarts on Dec. 7.

STRAWBERRY MILKSHAKE POP-TARTS ARE BACK. https://t.co/u1KuLDU5nz — (@poptartsus) #

The limited-time returning flavor is available at retailers nationwide, and that news should make all fans of the flavor very excited.

Five years of waiting on these tasty treats made some people very emotional.

Cry those happy emoji tears.

@PopTartsUS @Kerr_Kiara You don't know how long I've been waiting for this. These were my favorite flavor 😭 — (@kiana_kerr) #

Loyal Pop-Tarts fans were filled with gratitude at the news of the return of the Frosted Strawberry Milkshake flavor.

See, more emoji tears.

@PopTartsUS thank u for bringing these back😭 — (@lakixmx) #

Never give up on your dreams, because you don't know which breakfast food company might be listening.

Looking at you, Pop-Tarts.

@PopTartsUS Ask and you shall receive 😍🙏🏾 — (@marlonjones20) #

The news can be very depressing, but this tweet gave the day an unexpected bright spot.

"Finally."

@PopTartsUS Finally some good news — (@services_david) #

While excited about the flavor's return, some people just had to question why it ever had to leave.

Enjoy it while it lasts.

@PopTartsUS "It's Back!" It should've never left. — (@glassphyterblx) #

Important questions needed answering.

What's the best way to tell a "fragile heart" that they're here for a limited time only?

@PopTartsUS IS THIS LIMITED TIME ONLY OR FOREVER?!?MY FRAGILE HEART NEEDS TO KNOW!!' — (@jodieswan928) #

Ah, a solution to the limited-time-only problem.

Frosted Strawberry Milkshake fans everywhere should definitely stock up.

@PopTartsUS FINALLY...NOW IMA BUY SIX BIG BOXES — (@fredi3plays) #

Of course, this question was posed.

#ThanksKelis.

@PopTartsUS How many boys can I expect these to bring to the yard? — (@pixellitch) #

Pop-Tarts had an answer, and they made quite a bold claim.

"All of the boys."

@PixelLitch All of the boys — (@poptartsus) #

People were just plain excited.

Balloons falling and cartoon-mouths-wide-open excited.

Trash that wishlist because all of your Christmas dreams just came true.

Move over Santa, because Frosted Strawberry Milkshake Pop-Tarts are here.

@PopTartsUS AAAAAAHHHHHHHH CHRISTMAS CAME EARLY — (@tyler_metteer) #

If your childhood didn't include the delicacy that is the Frosted Strawberry Milkshake Pop-Tart, then you'll be happy to know that it is a very versatile food. Per the press release, Frosted Strawberry Milkshake Pop-Tarts can be enjoyed either toasted or un-toasted, and even cooler (literally) is that they may taste best when they're eaten straight out of the freezer.

Given the myriad of ways that you can enjoy this latest flavor, it's probably a good thing that it's been re-released now that you're an adult. Why? Because no one (i.e. your parents) is there to tell you that you can't enjoy Frosted Strawberry Milkshake Pop-Tarts for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. I mean, it's probably best to spread out your indulgences, but hey, it's the holiday season so an extra Pop-Tart here or there isn't the worst thing in the world, right?

Pop-Tarts have always been pushing the envelope when it comes to fun flavors — remember these Jolly Rancher flavored Pop-Tarts? The return of the Frosted Strawberry Milkshake Pop-Tart is no gamble, though, because it is a fan favorite.

Since the goodness is only here through December, load up on all the boxes you can handle — and enjoy.

