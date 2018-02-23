When Bachelor Winter Games started, it looked like it was going to be fun, borderline silly, and include lots of making out. I had no idea that it would end with a serious relationship. Benoit got down on one knee to propose to Clare, and Bachelor nation couldn't believe it. Tweets about Benoit and Clare's engagement prove fans are excited about this couple and can't wait to see what's next.

When Chris Harrison asked why she wanted to endure another season of the Bachelor franchise, Clare responded, "I'm not a person who gives up on anything, especially anything as great as love."

How did Benoit and Clare reconnect? According to the reality star, the moment she got back home to Sacramento, she received a text from someone asking if she was OK after all the drama on Winter Games. She was so touched by this act of kindness that the two rekindled their flame.

According to Benoit, the two have spent hours Facetiming, hanging out, and connecting. In Clare's words, "I've always wanted a man who wouldn't give up on me." She continued, "He always has my back and puts up with my crazy." The whole encounter was really sweet.

Benoit proposing was surprising. Fans were half-heartedly cheering at the beginning because I don't think any of us knew what to expect. He said that Clare made him a believer in love at first sight, and that they are a lot stronger together. He promised to "never ever give up" on her.

Clare and Benoit's relationship was in a rocky place in Vermont. Episode 2 left the couple in tears resulting in Benoit packing his bags and heading home.

Clare was involved in an awkward live triangle that she couldn't quite figure out fast enough. While French-Canadian Benoit was ready to lay his heart on the line for her, Clare hadn't had the chance to explore her relationship with Christian.

Clare and Christian crashed and burned during Episode 3 when a kissing competition judged by JoJo Fletcher, Rachel Lindsay, and current Bachelor Arie proved they weren't quite connecting.

