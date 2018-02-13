I know The Bachelor has been quite the experience for Arie, but I would say the fans have experienced the true journey. For being relatively calm, cool, and collected — I literally have no idea what Arie is thinking or what his next move will be. Week 7 has brought us perhaps one of the biggest losses of the season — Bekah M. The youngest contestant quickly became a fan favorite, and tweets about Bekah leaving The Bachelor prove fans are so, so pissed.

Week 8 brings on the hometown dates, so we're at the nitty-gritty part of the season. Tough cuts have to happen, but I don't think I was ready for this one. Side note: Part of me can't believe we are almost to the final four contestants, while the other part of me feels like I've been watching Arie's journey for literal years. I'm sure many of you feel the same.

As far as Bekah during this season — she's like the little engine that could. She started receiving criticism for the 14-year age gap between her and Arie. However, she was out to prove that age is just a number. Besides being one of the coolest contestants — she is genuinely fun, a good communicator, and Arie dug her big time.

Bekah M., Tia, and Kendall were on a group date. The kicker? Only two women could get the rose. They started the day with some champagne at a fancy estate that used to belong to Napoleon's sister. Thanks for the fun fact, Arie.

The date took a dramatic turn when Tia decided to throw Bekah under the bus, and tell Arie that she didn't think the 22-year-old was ready for marriage. In Tia's defense: She was super honest and straight-forward with Bekah, but it was still hard to watch.

This was the first time we've seen Bekah cry the entire season, and it was heartbreaking.

Bekah may have been sent packing, but it was obvious that it was a tough decision for Arie. It's honestly impossible to not like Bekah. Bachelor fans are truly going to miss her, according to Twitter.

Tweet of the night goes to this user for the word "flabbergasted."

Bekah's age was her biggest "reveal" (if you could call it that) and one of the main "plot lines" (also, using that term loosely) of the season. She was obviously prepared for any haters, and confronted all dicey situations with comedy and honestly. After her age was revealed during Week 4, Bekah tweeted on Jan. 20,

Spoiler: next week I will be revealing my significant age difference, and it’s not what you think. My full name is actually Rebekah Cullen. my family would appreciate privacy during this time

Shook to my core over this news — this is the true reveal. Bekah made many valid points about her maturity levels, including this tweet on Jan. 22,

if i’m “too young” and “immature”, explain how this week i did all my laundry and put it away immediately WITHOUT LEAVING IT IN A PILE ON THE COUCH FOR 3 DAYS?? #adulting #ready4marriage

Can we all please take a moment for Bekah? She's the true MVP. Can I just add that my clean laundry has been sitting in a pile for over a week. #notadulting #notready4marriage.

When it came to the age difference, Arie "didn't let that get in the way" of his relationships. He told The Hollywood Reporter that he didn't ask for any of the women's ages beforehand. Arie said,

I really didn’t let that get in the way unless there was some real emotion in that relationship and I needed to know if we could get to that next step of being possibly engaged. I never asked the producers for any of the women's ages. If it came up in conversation, it came up. It’s like anything. If you’re on a date and you reference an old movie or you reference a band and they don’t know that band, then you’re like, 'Wait a second, they don’t know that band.' It never really has been an issue for me. I’ve dated older. I’ve dated younger.

Does age really not matter to Arie? Apparently, yes. Although things didn't work out between Arie and Bekah, I hope to see a lot more of her in Bachelor nation.

