Fans have seen some dramatic moments throughout this season of The Bachelor. However, the drama became real during Week 9 when Becca's ex-boyfriend showed up in Peru to win her back. It was... hard to watch. Part romantic, but part painfully awkward — it was the scene fans have been waiting for all season. Tweets about Becca's ex on The Bachelor prove Twitter is so, so torn about the situation.

Just when fans thought the drama of Week 9 was going to be Arie telling Lauren and Becca that he's absolutely in love with them — Becca's ex, Ross, came into our lives.

He popped up out of the blue in Peru to stir up a little trouble. He was there with one mission: Get Becca back at all costs. First stop, Arie's hotel room. Why he went to confront Arie first confuses me, but he seems like he knew what he was doing. Ross told Arie that it is "his proposal to give." He and Arie had a long conversation about Becca, and basically Ross said he was going to go get his girl back.

Then, we saw a side to Arie that we don't see often — anger. He was "pissed off" about "the balls" Ross had to show up and do that.

Ross went and poured his heart out to Becca and gushed, "it always comes back to you." However, no matter what he threw at her, Becca shut Ross down.

