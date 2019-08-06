As someone who regularly indulges in face masks but rarely expects them to work immediately, I was shocked when a spicy-scented mustard yellow paste left my complexion looking noticeably more even and calm after just one use. Its results were so magical that I began researching turmeric's benefits for skin and a few articles later I knew I'd found my new super skincare ingredient. The mask I had tried was Dr Roebuck's Tama Healing Mask ($28, sephora.com), and along with containing sustainably-sourced manuka honey and avocado oil, it is also formulated with — you guessed it — turmeric. The plant's proven antibacterial and anti-inflammatory benefits took my red, irritated skin and chilled it the F out, and now turmeric-infused products will never be left out of my skincare regime ever again.

As explained by Dr. Audrey Kunin, Board Certified Dermatologist and Founder of DERMAdoctor, "Turmeric is rich in antioxidants and contains curcumin, a type of polyphenol with anti-inflammatory properties, that helps calm and soothe. It can help combat irritable, red, or dull skin, and can also be beneficial to those with mature skin." I have mild rosacea, which manifests in the form of red undertones and small pimples, and the Dr Roebuck's mask helped seriously neutralize my complexion while also leaving it calmer and brighter overall. It prompted me to look into what other sorts of turmeric-rich products might be out there for around-the-clock use and I was not disappointed. From face oil and face mist to serums and a probiotic cleanser, the options truly run the gamut. Check out 11 of the top picks below and get ready to revel in the power of the turmeric plant yourself.

The Gold Standard

Naturally, I had to begin with the product that changed my skincare routine for good. If you're in the market for a new clean and natural mask, make it this one.

She's A Boss

This instantly absorbing face oil is called C.E.O. Glow for a reason. Formulated with advanced vitamin C, turmeric, and evening primrose oil, it'll brighten, calm, and hydrate skin while infusing it with a fresh glow. You'll feel every part the HBIC you are.

I Mist You

There's nothing like a quick spray of refreshing facial mist. Formulated with balancing turmeric, harmonizing yarrow, and regenerative algae, this one will tone your skin while restoring its protective layers.

So Fresh & So Clean

This probiotic-based gel cleanser will deep clean pores and remove impurities without leaving your skin overly dry. Created for all skin types, it was formulated with an array of anti-inflammatory superfoods like turmeric, blueberry extract, and Omegas 3 and 6.

Hit Refresh

This two-in-one exfoliating mask was formulated to revitalize, brighten, and promote skin cell renewal via an ingredients list including certified organic turmeric, papaya enzymes, aspen bark, peppermint, and rosehip seeds. It's a gentle scrub that'll leave your skin feeling all kinds of fresh and glowy.

Bright Eyed

Everyone needs a good under-eye cream. This one not only moisturizes, brightens, and primes all in one, but it comes in a super cute and convenient package.

Orange Crush

I've never met a Kiehl's product I didn't like, and I have no doubt this turmeric and cranberry seed mask would be any different. Not only will it brighten and energize your skin, but it will also gently exfoliate it while doing so.

She's Salty

There's no greater simple luxury than a relaxing bath. These quick-dissolving sea salt crystals help remove purities from your skin, while turmeric root extract will add radiance.

At Your Service

This serum was specifically formulated with turmeric and vitamin C to help fight off atmospheric free radicals that can harm skin. Along with being rich in antioxidants, it will also help infuse your skin with moisture and leave it feeling smoother and healthier.

Skin Food

I use this product pretty much every other day and the first thing I noticed about it when I started using it is how good it smells. It's part spicy margarita, part turmeric — it rules. In terms of function, it'll help diminish dark spots, reduce redness, and combat dryness. My skin loves it.

Mask On

The new Target-carried skincare line, Versed, has its own turmeric mask, which is also formulated with red kaolin clay. It brightens, tightens, and leaves your skin feeling bright and refreshed overall. It's another product I use on the regular.