Want to know the trick to making a good date even better? Take it to the great outdoors. In all seriousness, outdoor activities kick the fun up a notch, especially when the weather is nice and you can take advantage of the fresh air. Some of my favorite memories of dates involve picnics on the lawn, hikes through the woods, and eating ice cream as it dripped down my fingers on a hot summer afternoon. The outdoor date options based on your zodiac sign are basically endless.

When you think of outdoor dates, your mind might immediately go toward athletic pursuits like hiking or biking, which aren’t everyone’s cup of tea. But in reality, you can do so many things outdoors — including being super chill and lazy together. (Can I get a praise hands emoji?) Whatever floats your boat, there’s an outdoor date idea with your name on it. And if you want to figure out which one you should try, look no further than your own birth chart.

As you plan your next date, use your zodiac sign as a guide for what you and your partner should do together. With a little creativity and a sense of adventure, you can shake up your normal routine and plan something you’ll both remember for a long time. Get out there and have fun!

Aries: Outdoor Carnival Shutterstock You’re loud and proud, and nothing sounds more fun to you than riding roller-coasters and competing to win prizes at the carnival booths. For some people, amusement parks are overwhelming, but for an Aries, they’re just the right amount of chaos. Now, where's the line for funnel cakes?

Taurus: Glamping Taureans want to be treated to the finer things in life. While camping in a tent probably doesn’t appeal to you, you can get totally on board with camping in a cozy cabin or secluded resort spot. It will allow you to indulge your love for material pleasures, and also to spend some serious quality time with your boo.

Gemini: Explore A New City You’re always on the move, so the idea of traveling to a new city with your SO (even if it’s just for a day) is thrilling for you. Walk through the streets, get a taste of the local food scene, and maybe even meet a few locals — you know you’ll be the first to chat with everyone you see.

Cancer: Outdoor Movie Shutterstock Honestly, Cancer, you just want to cuddle. Is it possible to do that in an outdoor location? At an open air movie, it’s totally acceptable to get close and personal. You can keep it chill and enjoy an evening out of the house — it’s fun to switch things up!

Leo: Sports Game Competition is your thing, as is any activity that allows you to be a little extra. At a sporting event, you can shout your heart out in support of your team. Even if you’re not a sports fan, it’s fun to get caught up in the excitement and crowds of a stadium.

Virgo: Picnic It’s all in the details for a Virgo. You enjoy putting together a date with precision and care, and when you pack a picnic, you won’t forget the practical items like silverware or napkins. A picnic is old-fashioned, romantic, and sweet, and you can spend an evening in quiet conversation about the things that matter most to you.

Libra: Stargazing Shutterstock Who better to go stargazing than a Libra, a sign that is all about aesthetic beauty and finery? You’ll be swept up in the magic of the night sky, and it might just inspire your next great artistic pursuit. Who says beautiful things have to cost a pretty penny?

Scorpio: Whitewater Rafting You like to keep it fresh, and you’re not afraid to try something risky. Head to your nearest river for a day of rafting and water sports. Since you never do anything halfway, you’ll be ready to commit to even the scariest parts of the adventure.

Sagittarius: Hiking Nothing makes you happier than feeling free and connected to nature. Hiking gets you out of your head and allows you to see and experience the world, and when your partner does this with you, it helps you feel connected to them.

Capricorn: Farmer's Market Shutterstock Since you’re deeply rooted in practicality, a farmer’s market date serves the dual purpose of spending time together and shopping for items you might need. Haven’t done your grocery trip for the week? Pick up some farmer’s market goodies while also enjoying a day with your SO.

Aquarius: Rock Climbing You are deeply analytical and love a good challenge, so the idea of rock climbing really appeals to you. You can focus your mind on each step while you work to accomplish the goal. Plus, once you and your partner both make it to the top, you’ll have plenty of reasons to celebrate.