You can check out a guy's shoe size, eyeball the size of his hands, or make a guess based on his height but there really is no way to know what they're working with down there until you two get down to business. While it might seem like a guy's size is everything, it's not! There are many amazing sex positions if he has a small penis. The truth is that size doesn't matter. Enthusiasm does.

Now, let's say your partner is packing minimal heat and you want to shake things up in the bedroom. I reached out to Stephanie Alys, co-founder and Chief Pleasure Officer of MysteryVibe, for her expertise on all things sexy and size-y. Before we get into all the good good she has to offer, she says, "It’s important to acknowledge there is no direct relationship between penis size and sexual pleasure. The belief that a big penis reflects superiority in the bedroom stems from patriarchal ideals that are overall harmful to our sexual attitudes." So delete that false notion from your brain, know that every body is different, and if you know what you like in the bedroom, you can totally get fireworks from a sparkler!

The L Stocksy/JovoJVNVC If your partner is on the smaller side and you'd like to get the most bang for your... well, bang, Alys recommends The L. She explains, "Have the receiving partner lay on the edge of a table or bed. The penetrating partner stands in front to enter, and the receiving partner lifts their legs to rest on their shoulders. In any variation of this position, lifted legs will naturally create a tight squeeze and a feeling of fullness." Basically this is a half missionary position that got excited!

Use A Prop Stocksy/guillefaingold If having sex with your partner while he's on top feels more meh than meow, grab a pillow and use it to prop your butt and hips up. By lifting your lower body, your pelvis tilts slightly, resulting in a feeling of deeper penetration and fullness from your partner. And if you don't have a pillow handy, then get your sexual MacGuyver on and use whatever textbook, handbag, or platform shoes are within reach. And, because of course, these exist.

Doggy 2.0 Stocksy/rachelbellinsky Sex with your partner from behind can feel super sexy, but if your guy's package packs a smaller punch, Alys suggests trying out the Flexed Doggy Style. She explains, "This position is a slight variation on sex from behind, but the receiving partner puts their chest on the bed and flexes their butt in the air. This allows the penetrating partner to tilt their pelvis even further, creating the perfect angle for deep penetration." Think of it as teaching your doggy a brand new trick!