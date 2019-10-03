Another day, another wild comment from President Donald Trump. At this point, most of us are familiar with the ongoing drama between the president, Ukraine, and former Vice President Joe Biden. Now, get ready for a new twist because Trump's comments about Ukraine and now China investigating Biden double down on the issue.

On Thursday, Oct. 3, President Donald Trump spoke to reporters on the White House's South Lawn about why he believes Ukraine should investigate his possible 2020 presidential opponent Joe Biden, and his son Hunter Biden's former business dealings in Ukraine. However, Trump upped the ante when he continued to state that China should also investigate the Biden family as well. Trump said,

If they were honest about it, they would start a major investigation into the Bidens. They should investigate the Bidens. Likewise, China should start an investigation into the Bidens, because what happened in China is just about as bad as what happened with Ukraine.

Elite Daily reached out to the White House for any additional comment, but did not immediately hear back.

According to The Guardian, Trump is likely referencing a 2013 trip to China, in which the vice president brought along his son Hunter on his official plane. Hunter Biden was, at the time, setting up a private equity fund which included Chinese investors. In an emailed statement to Elite Daily, Biden's Deputy Campaign Manager and Communications Director Kate Bedingfield responded to Trump's comment as "a grotesque choice of words" and stated the president's actions represent "an ongoing abuse of power" and an attempt to "bully a foreign country" into lying about Trump's opponent.

Bedingfield said,

What Donald Trump just said on the South Lawn of the White House was this election's equivalent of his infamous 'Russia, if you're listening' moment from 2016 — a grotesque choice of lies over truth and self over the country. The White House itself has admitted that Donald Trump tried to bully a foreign country into lying about the domestic opponent he's afraid to look in the eye next November. ... It could not be more transparent: Donald Trump is terrified that Joe Biden will beat him like a drum.

Trump's comment about investigating Biden follows a July 25 phone call between him and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. On Sept. 25, the White House released a non-verbatim transcript of the two leaders' conversation, which revealed that President Trump asked Zelensky for a "favor" that involved investigating the Biden family. According to the document, Trump said,

There's a lot of talk about Biden's son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great. Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you could look into it... it sounds horrible to me.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Trump asking Zelensky for a favor has received criticism from fellow politicians, due to his request that a foreign leader investigate a political rival. However, judging by Biden's reaction, it looks like he's not too worried.

This Biden-Trump controversy doesn't appear to be stopping anytime soon, and there might be a chance America hears more about it come the next 2020 Democratic presidential debate. Make sure to grab the popcorn.