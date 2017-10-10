Elite Daily
Sara D. Davis/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Trump Responds To Senator Bob Corker's Criticisms With A New Nickname On Twitter

By
Share

On Tuesday, Oct. 10, President Donald Trump responded to Senator Bob Corker's recent criticisms while debuting a new nickname for the Republican congressman. In a tweet, Trump referred to the Tennessee lawmaker as "Liddle'" Bob Corker, seemingly mocking the senator in a manner similar to which the president used to mock "little" Marco Rubio. The president's full statement on Twitter read,

The conversation to which Trump refers is presumably the one that was published on Sunday, when Sen. Corker gave a phone interview to the Times' Jonathan Martin.

During the he conversation — which Martin says lasted around 25 minutes — Corker told the Times that Trump was running the White House "like a reality show" and that the president's rhetoric risked putting the nation "on the path to World War III."

Corker also said that many other Republicans in the Senate felt as concerned as he does about Trump's presidency, telling the New York Times,

He then added,

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News/Getty Images

The interview was prompted by a number of comments that both Trump and Corker made about each other over a period of days. On Wednesday, Oct. 4, after being asked to comment on another reportedly tenuous relationship in Washington D.C. — between President Trump and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson — the Republican senator told reporters,

When asked to clarify whether he meant Trump's chaos, Corker said,

Footage of Corker providing the above mentioned comments can be seen in the video below.

On Sunday morning, hours before the Times interview happened, Trump tweeted that the 65-year-old Corker — who recently decided he will not run for re-election in 2018 — lacked the "guts" to run after being told he would not get an endorsement from the president.

During his interview with the Times, however, Corker refuted the statement, telling the paper that the president had actually urged him to reconsider retirement.

Corker responded to Trump's morning tweets with one of his own, during which he suggested the president was acting like a toddler. Corker wrote,

Hours later, the senator's interview with the Times would occur. Now, days later, Trump has responded to the interview by calling Corker "Liddle'", with a choice of spelling that very clearly confused a number of media members.

Potential implications of Trump's feud with Corker

A feud with Corker means President Trump is engaged in a war of words with the man who sits as chair of the Senate Foreign Relations committee.

As other pundits have pointed out, a deteriorating relationship between the two men could prove to be counterproductive for Trump as the president looks likely to make big foreign policy decisions in the coming months, for which he would need the cooperation of Corker.

As for the Trump's assertion that Corker was "set up" by the New York Times, the reporter who wrote the story detailing the interview said during an appearance on CNN that it was Corker who actually called the Times, while the senator had two staffers on the call, with one of them recording.