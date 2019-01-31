Love is in the air, and it might be because Valentine's Day is right around the corner. The stores are decked out in red and pink, and there are aisles dedicated to fancy chocolates and cuddly teddy bears. You and your significant other are feeling so blessed to have each other, and sending extra heart emojis in your chats. But, amongst all of the X's and O's, you're stressing about making some plans for the night of. You'd love to have a night that feels like a movie, with roses and glasses of champagne. Let me give you the latest 4-1-1, then: TripAdvisor's most romantic restaurants for Valentine's Day 2019 in the U.S. are officially here, according to a recent press release. Problem? Solved.

In the past, you've celebrated love in all sorts of ways. You've gone out to brunch with your best friends, and toasted to eating waffles with extra whipped cream and making so many incredible memories. You've snuggled up with your pup and caught up on your favorite reality television shows. You've also gone on sweet dates with your significant other — from ice skating in the middle of the city, to eating penne alla vodka in a cozy restaurant in your hometown.

This year is going to be bigger and more beautiful than ever, though. It's going to feel like you're being swept off your feet in your very own rom-com. Now, I can't guarantee that the famous actor will make an appearance. But, I can tell you that wining and dining at one of TripAdvisor's most romantic restaurants for Valentine's Day will meet all of your expectations. (Thank me with a rose and a round of appetizers!)

What are TripAdvisor's most romantic restaurants for Valentine's Day 2019?

TripAdvisor, one of the biggest restaurant sites in the world, recently announced their first-ever most romantic restaurants in the U.S. list, so that you and your significant other know exactly where to go for Valentine's Day this year. The list includes 25 establishments from coast to coast, in cities like: San Antonio, Texas; Palm Springs, California; Scottsdale, Arizona; Chicago, Illinois; and New York, New York.

The top restaurant on the list is Charleston Grill in Charleston, South Carolina. You and your significant other will walk in and likely admire the place for its class and service. Word on the street is, their crab cakes are worth ordering, like, right away.

The next restaurant on the list is Café Monarch in Scottsdale, Arizona. Guests who reviewed this restaurant on TripAdvisor commented on its food, service, and ambiance. Here, you can order dishes like filet mignon, duck, and sea bass, and enjoy an extremely romantic atmosphere. Yes, please!

You can check out the full list of restaurants to find the spot that closest and best fitting for your Valentine's Day date night. No matter what you choose, though, know that you're in for a perfectly romantic experience. This list was curated from millions of opinions and reviews from TripAdvisor users — people who have dined in these restaurants and raved about every aspect of them. The amount of reviews, quality of reviews, and recency of reviews were all taken into consideration before awarding each establishment with such a lovely title. (Long story short: If they were on The Bachelor, they'd always be receiving a rose.)

What can you expect from these restaurants?

So, what exactly can you and your significant other expect from these restaurants? Well, you can assume that there will be great service, food, and love floating in the air wherever you go. But, let's break down some more details on the top-rated establishments.

At August in New Orleans, Louisiana, you'll dine in a historic building in the city. You may decide to order the most amazing gnocchi, and you'll certainly enjoy an evening full of memories and laughs with your SO.

At The River Café in Brooklyn, New York, you'll have the most romantic night with your partner, complete with a side order of swoon-worthy #views. You'll be able to see the skyline of the city, with each individual skyscraper lit up as brightly as the candle on your table.

Last but not least is Boulevard in San Francisco, California. You and your date might decide on the lamb or halibut before continuing your evening at the movies or planetarium. You may have to ask somebody sitting nearby, "Am I dreaming?"

What's the perfect date night for you and your significant other this Valentine's Day?

In addition to dining at a romantic restaurant on TripAdvisor's list, there are plenty of things you and your love can do on Valentine's Day. It just takes a little creative thinking, which I've already done for you.

Here's what I've come up with. After enjoying a delicious meal, you could see a comedy show, spend a night at a hotel, or go dancing somewhere in the city. You could put on your favorite music and records at home, and snuggle up in bed. My personal favorite, though, is the planetarium — for a night of romance under the stars. After all, is there anything quite as romantic as staring at constellations and realizing that the universe brought you to this person for a reason? Well, maybe one of these restaurants, but you get the point.