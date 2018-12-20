Travis Scott May Perform At The 2019 Super Bowl Halftime Show With Maroon 5, So Get Hype

Stop the press, people! Big news coming out of the music world today. I'm sure you're well aware of this thing called the Super Bowl. It's got something to do with football, but the thing that's most important is the Halftime show, where some of the hottest artists (like Maroon 5, who was selected this year) are chosen to perform. Basically, it's a pretty big deal. And now, it looks like there's someone who might be performing with Maroon 5 during the Super Bowl halftime show this year, and it's a name you've definitely heard before. Yes, fam, it looks like Travis Scott may perform at the 2019 Super Bowl halftime Show! I can't even imagine how excited girlfriend Kylie Jenner is right now.

According to TMZ, the rapper will join Maroon 5 during the halftime show in Atlanta, Georgia, on Feb. 3, which is really big news. The site called it a "monster move," adding that performing at the halftime show is "arguably the biggest gig in music, with historical performances over the years." TMZ also noted that there are other artists in the works that may join the show too, like Cardi B and Outkast's Big Boi. You guys. Can you even imagine?! I'm freaking out slightly right now, because if all of this becomes confirmed, that means that this year's Super Bowl is going to be LIT.

The site claims that they've learned that girlfriend Kylie Jenner will be his date for the evening, too, so this day just keeps getting better and better.

I don't know about you, but I'm pumped.

It was announced that Maroon 5 was set to perform the famous halftime show back in September, but before they were confirmed, an an NFL rep told Variety, "It’s a Super Bowl tradition to speculate about the performers for the Pepsi Halftime Show. We are continuing to work with [longtime sponsor] Pepsi on our plans but do not have any announcements to make on what will be another epic show."

While I do love speculating (who doesn't), I'd love to get some concrete evidence that Travis Scott will be on stage alongside Maroon 5.

It was initially suspected that Rihanna was asked to headline at this year's Super Bowl halftime show but declined because she "supports Colin Kaepernick," according to a source that spoke with Us Weekly.

"The NFL and CBS really wanted Rihanna to be next year’s performer in Atlanta," the insider revealed, adding, "They offered it to her, but she said no because of the kneeling controversy. She doesn’t agree with the NFL’s stance."

Sources also told the publication that Cardi B very well may be a special guest at the game, which is being held at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. One source said, "She is definitely being considered, but it’s obviously way too early to say for sure," while another revealed, "Pepsi, the NFL and Cardi are all interested in her performing more than just her ‘Girls Like You’ verse."

I guess we'll just have to wait and see who ultimately makes the cut for this year's Super Bowl. Fingers crossed that we have an epic halftime show to look forward too — and hopefully some commercials that are laugh-out-loud funny. Because let's face it, those two things are really what makes the Super Bowl as popular as it is, and the whole football part is just icing on the cake.