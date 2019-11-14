'Travel + Leisure's 2020 Destination Of The Year Is An Adventurer's Dream

There's always room on your bucket list for more adventure. Whether it's an eatery with perfectly pink-colored smoothies, or an excursion like wading with dolphins, you're open to it and want to bring more adventure into your life. That's why you need to know all the details on Travel + Leisure's 2020 Destination of the Year.

This destination isn't down the street from your apartment or even across the country. It requires hopping on a plane to the other side of the world. Don't fret, though. Because after you get through the clouds, and finish your #necessary eye masks and comedy movies, you'll be rewarded with views, beaches, and a beautiful sense of wonder.

Without further ado, Travel + Leisure's Destination of the Year for 2020 is none other than Australia — a country in between two oceans that's anxiously awaiting your arrival. Pack your bags, gather up some clever Instagram captions, and make your way to this adventurer's wonderland ASAP.

While you're prepping for your trip, be sure to take some extra time off of work so you can do, see, and experience everything. From one coast to the next, Australia is filled with bucket list-worthy things, like taking a road trip down Great Ocean Road and seeing the 12 Apostles. You won't want to miss your opportunity to snap a pic with the Sydney Opera House or the colorful murals in Melbourne. Especially since the journey is pretty long, you may want to check into a particularly dreamy hotel or throw on scuba gear and explore the Great Barrier Reef too.

Shutterstock

According to the official press release from Travel + Leisure, Australia is a hub for adventure and pleasure. Its seven states — South Australia, New South Wales, Western Australia, Tasmania, Queensland, Victoria, and Northern Territory — will make any wanderluster swoon. It's a bucket list destination with an exciting culinary scene that'll speak to your inner foodie as well.

This year, it's been selected as the Destination of the Year because it encompasses everything you look for from travel. "If the thrill of travel is to be pushed, mentally and physically, to discover something new — and to appreciate the simple, awe-inspiring beauty of this earth — Australia and its seven states deliver and then some," Jacqui Gifford, Editor-in- Chief of Travel + Leisure said in the press release.

Shutterstock

"[Australia's] always been considered a ‘bucket list’ spot," Gifford said. "[It's] a place that people would reserve for a once-in-a-lifetime trip when they had a longer window of time to travel. Well, in today’s 24/7-connected world, we want you to switch off and take that time."

In the past, Travel + Leisure has awarded Japan and Portugal. Now, the natural beauty of Byron Bay and sand dunes you can surf on in Australia are taking over. Add it to your bucket list ASAP.