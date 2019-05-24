Fans of British fashion, it's a sad, sad day. News has broke that Topshop is closing all its U.S. stores, meaning you'll no longer be able to head to your nearest location and shop the trendy retailer IRL. Known for offering high-brow designs (and some of the cutest floral dresses you ever did see) at accessible prices, Topshop has become somewhat of a mainstay within the closets of pretty much everyone I know. But as reported by the BBC, Topshop "has fallen out of favour with today's young consumers, who are favouring online retailers such as ASOS and Pretty Little Thing."

All 11 stateside Topshop and Topman locations will be shuttering, with an additional 23 stores set to close across the UK. Ian Grabiner, chief executive of Topshop’s parent company Arcadia Group, said that the decision to shut down the brand's stores was "tough but necessary" and will hopefully lead the business to future success. Necessary or not, this move signals yet another setback for the retailer — in November 2018, Beyoncé bought out IVY PARK, which began as an equal partnership between Topshop and the artist. Beyoncé recently announced she would be relaunching the lifestyle label in partnership with Adidas in April 2019.

As a longtime fan of Topshop myself, I'm certainly bummed about the news. However, the bright side is that we will still be able to shop all of the brand's offerings online, so all hope is not lost! I highly suggest heading to your nearest Topshop store soon and trying on everything that catches your eye so you can get an idea of how the brand's clothes fit. That way, you'll feel a lot more confident shopping its offerings online. Speaking of, here are eight pieces I'm currently lusting over.

Sheen Queen

Pink Built Up Slip Dress $68 | Topshop Buy Now

Silky slip dresses feel like pajamas but look luxe AF, and this hot pink iteration screams summer fun.

Pattern Play

Spot And Stripe Print Swimsuit $26 | Topshop Buy Now

A one-piece that's anything but dull or boring.

Red Hot

DARCY Red Toe Loop Sandals $48 | Topshop Buy Now

Dorothy was onto something when she fell in love with her glittery red shoes. These sandals don't boast any sparkle, but what they lack in shine factor they more than make up for in strappiness and gloss.

Green With Envy

Green Paisley Print Midi Skirt $75 | Topshop Buy Now

Scarf prints are back, and this asymmetrical pleated skirt is cut from one of the best of them.

The Cat's Meow

CAIRO Brown Leopard Print Short Sleeve Shirt $48 | Topshop Buy Now

This collared leopard print shirt can go from office to bar in a cinch.

Sunny Daze

SHINE Yellow Crocodile Mini Shoulder Bag $48 | Topshop Buy Now

This mini shoulder bag boasts a bright yellow hue and glossy faux crocodile texture. It might be small, but it'll make a huge statement.

Super Bloom

Floral Ruffle Tie Front Top $55 | Topshop Buy Now

Pair this gauzy sheer shirt with a cute bralette, black shorts, and black platform sandals, and you've got yourself an outfit for literally any summer occasion.

Spotty Service

Western Pony Hair Belt $45 | Topshop Buy Now

I've been wanting to bulk up my belt collection as of late, seeing as the addition of the accessory makes pretty much every outfit feel way more styled out. This pony hair option is an easy way to infuse a look with color, texture, and print.