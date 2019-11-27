If you haven’t tried Too Faced’s Better Than Sex Mascara, take Black Friday as an opportunity to try out the magic locked in those pretty pink tubes. I genuinely refuse to let any other mascara near my lashes. (Some may call that stubborn, I call it loyal.) While many know the brand for its mascara, don't sleep on all the other bomb products in its lineup, like the Better Than Sex Eyeliner or the Love Light Highlighter. Regardless of which Too Faced products get you excited, Too Faced's Black Friday 2019 sale is guaranteed to make you want to overhaul your entire makeup collection. (Sorry, and you're welcome in advance.)

In addition to the high quality and cult status pretty much any Too Faced product has, they smell good, too. One whiff of their Sugar Peach Face & Eye Palette will send you into a sweet paradise, and the Gingerbread Extra Spicy Eye Shadow Palette will have you struggling not to take a bite out of it as if it were a legit gingerbread cookie. I hope you're ready to add allllllll of the products I mentioned, and then some, to your cart. For Black Friday, Too Faced is offering a "Pink Friday" 30% off — using the code PINK30 — sitewide sale, plus surprise daily deals. To view the daily deals ASAP, enter your email on the brand's homepage and you'll be notified with the news every morning. If email isn't your thing, the brand is publishing its daily sales online so you won't miss 'em. (Today, Nov. 27, Too Faced is offering $10 travel items.)

Because we all know you're already planning to pick up the Better Than Sex Mascara that's been sitting in your cart during the sale, here are the other things you need to scoop up ASAP during Too Faced's Black Friday week-long sale:

A gift you don't have to wrap because it's already so cute? Sign. Me. Up.

It's not hard to see why 785 people have given this product 4.5 stars — it's just that good, especially this time of year.

The Born This Way Super Coverage Concealer 35-shade range contours, conceals, highlights, and perfects, promising 12 hours of oil-free, weightless, and hydrating wear. With 30% off, you can pick up two for yourself and everyone else on your list.

You need the brand's first-ever online exclusive palette to carry you through the winter. Don't ask me why. Just trust me on this. The bright colors and shimmery shades will have you feeling sunny even when the temperatures dip into the single digits (and below).

The mix of warm brown tones, and rich, buttery neutrals will get you and all your makeup-loving friends in the holiday spirit. Plus, it makes the most adorable little treat for your BFF Secret Snowman Swap. The only other thing you need? A hot buttered rum to drink while you perfect your beat.