The Spider-Verse was almost a whole lot more meta. In Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, an animated Miles Morales teams up with Spider-People from different dimensions as he trains to become his universe's Spider-Man, and it sounds like one of those dimensions was initially going to be Marvel's Cinematic Universe. Tom Holland had a cameo in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, but his scene wound up getting cut from the final version of the movie.

Tom Holland revealed that he was supposed to appear in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse during a new interview with U.K. website JOE. Holland said that he was initially set to play another version of Peter Parker who briefly interacts with Miles Morales, but for some reason, the cameo never made it into the final version of the animated movie.

There was going to be another Peter Parker. There was like a scene in a train station or something, and it was going to be like an easter egg. I was going to walk through the background and say like "Hey, kid" or something. Never happened. Heartbroken.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse already featured two different versions of Peter Parker — a heroic but doomed Peter voiced by Chris Pine and a cynical, out-of-practice Peter voiced by Jake Johnson. Tom Holland did not seem to have any idea why Sony scrapped his cameo, but perhaps it would have just been too many Peter Parkers? Who knows. Check out Holland talking about his cut cameo below:

Although Tom Holland's appearance in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse ended up on the cutting room floor, there is still hope that he could pop up in one of the upcoming Spider-Verse projects that are in the works. Thanks to the movie's immense success, an Into the Spider-Verse sequel is already confirmed, which will continue Miles Morales story and, judging from the post-credits scene, also introduce Oscar Isaac as Miguel O'Hara, who is a Spider-Man from the year 2099.

There will also be a spinoff movie called Spider-Women that will focus on the most iconic female Spider-People: Spider-Gwen, Spider-Woman, and Silk. And on top of that, Spider-Verse writing duo Phil Lord and Chris Miller are in talks to create a television series based on various characters from the movie. Clearly, there is no shortage of upcoming projects for Spider-Man fans to look forward to.

The other big, exciting news about Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is that the Oscar-winning movie just became available to stream on Netflix. The streaming service added the flick to its library on Wednesday, July 26.

While Tom Holland may not be in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, fans can still look forward to seeing him shoot webs and fight bad guys very soon in Marvel's next release, Spider-Man: Far From Home. The new movie will serve as a universe-shaping follow-up to Avengers: Endgame, and find Peter Parker teaming up with Jake Gyllenhaal's dubious Mysterio to take down the powerful Elementals.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is streaming on Netflix now and Spider-Man: Far From Home will hit theaters on Tuesday, July 2.