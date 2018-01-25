Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen's Zodiac Sign Compatibility Is Out Of This World

If you’re a die-hard NFL fan, you probably either worship the ground that Tom Brady walks on or detest him for dominating the game. One thing we can all agree on, however, is how captivating the bond he shares with his model wife, Gisele Bündchen is. You can always spot Bündchen rooting for her man in the stands of his football games and their swoon-worthy connection is palpable at each of her red carpet events. Despite the hectic quality of their star-studded schedules, they never seem to let the magic of their romance falter. This makes Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s zodiac sign compatibility all the more fascinating to us astrology addicts.

First and foremost, Brady was born on August 3, making him a Leo, and Bündchen was born on July 20, which makes her a Cancer. If you know much about astrology, this combo might confuse you because they don’t typically work out in the long run. This makes our analysis even juicier! Evaluating their sun signs is only the tip of the iceberg. If you want to get a more accurate reading of their compatibility, you need to look at their moon, rising, Mars, and Venus signs as well. For this celebrity couple, we’ll concentrate on their moon and Mars signs, which says a lot about how exciting this relationship truly is. Your moon sign reveals who you are when you're alone, and your Mars sign reveals a lot about what attracts you to another person. Read on to find out why this pair works.

Sun Sign Compatibility

Tom is a Leo and Gisele is a Cancer. To express just how different these two signs are, understand that Leo is ruled by the sun and Cancer is governed by the moon. One reigns over the night sky and the other, day! Leo enjoys being the star of the show, to have all eyes on them, to lavish loudly in their awesomeness. They live in the future and are constantly searching for fresh sensory stimulation. Cancer, on the other hand, tends to prefer basking in the past, to live soothingly, to nurture a meaningful and nostalgic lifestyle. The difference in their needs can be difficult to overcome.

That's not to say this pair can't rock our world without some compromise. If Leo is willing to slow down with Cancer and take in their way of life, Cancer will return the favor by becoming Leo's biggest fan, accompanying them during all their wild endeavors. Both signs are also embedded in family values and are likely to forge a strong and boisterous clan. With their two kids, it sounds like Bündchen and Brady have already gotten the memo.

Moon Sign Compatibility

To decipher how this couple meshes in their own private world, we need to take a look at their moon signs, which illustrate how they both process their thoughts and feelings. Guys, we have a winner here! Bündchen's moon sign is in Scorpio and Brady's is in Aries. These are opposite signs, meaning they're exactly six signs apart and opposite each other in the zodiac wheel. When we say "opposite," we don't mean that they're exactly opposite, we mean that they complete each other. Even though both signs come from very different worlds, they create their own world together.

Both Aries and Scorpio are ruled by Mars, a planet that governs passion, heat, aggression, sexuality, and all our more primitive emotions. This means that when Brady and Bündchen are alone, their bond is probably so hot, it's scalding. They'll likely never be in need of more intensity in the emotional realm. Scorpio is also ruled by Pluto, a planet known for destruction, recreation, and transformation. This even furthers the powerful way they grow together and enter the next phases of life hand-in-hand.

Mars Sign Compatibility

Speaking of Mars, Brady and Bündchen are definitely not lacking in that department. While Brady's Mars sign is in Libra, Bündchen's is in Gemini, which is a perfect air sign match. With all this strong Mars energy in their charts, we can only imagine the electrifying connection they both felt when they first laid eyes on each other.

Gemini is turned on by mental stimulation, by storytelling, by imaginative flirtations while Libra is aroused by beauty, class, elegance, and luxury. When the two come together, you get a combination that is as gorgeous and mesmerizing as a work of art. It's a bond that is beyond this world, heavenly, and something us mere mortals can only aspire to achieve.