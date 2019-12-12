Tipsy Scoop is hoping you don't get too stressed out during the holidays. Teaming up with Angry Orchard, Tipsy Scoop's Angry Orchard Unfiltered Ice Cream is here to be the boozy dessert you'll be reaching for all season long. Whether you share with friends or escape to your room with a pint of the stuff during a taxing family gathering is up to you.

The Crisp Apple Unfiltered Cider from Angry Orchard, the inspiration for the boozy treat, is made with bittersweet apples and is less sweet than other apple ciders. This makes it perfect to pair alongside a sweet vanilla ice cream. The Angry Orchard #GoingUnfiltered Ice Cream contains 5% alcohol by volume (ABV), so you need to be 21 or over to enjoy. Like the Angry Orchard cider the ice cream is infused with, you'll notice the base flavors of the smooth hard cider, but then get notes of vanilla ice cream, brown sugar, cinnamon, and chopped caramel apples.

To get your hands on some of this Tipsy Scoop Angry Orchard Unfiltered Ice Cream, you can visit one of the locations in New York or order some online from Goldbelly. The New York locations include one in Manhattan on 26th Street and one in Brooklyn on Metropolitan Avenue. You must be 21 years or older to order the Unfiltered creation in a sundae, a scoop, or to grab a pint through the holiday season. This is a limited-time ice cream, so grab some before it's gone.

Courtesy of Tipsy Scoop/Angry Orchard

Ordering online at Goldbelly is easy, too. The only way to order is to buy a four-pack of pints, so get ready to share, give to your BFFs, or just stock up on this delicious boozy dessert. Four pints sell for $99 and include free shipping. Goldbelly ships nationwide, and all orders will require an adult signature for delivery.

You can get next-day delivery for free, but there is a $25 shipping charge if you want the item to arrive on a Saturday. You can schedule your shipping date with the online calendar, and Goldbelly suggests you select an arrival date one to three days before you need the item. For delivery by Christmas Day, the seller says you should choose a day between Tuesday, Dec. 17 and Sat. Dec. 21 to make sure you have it in time.

If you do happen to be near Manhattan or Brooklyn in NY, you can stop by one of the Tipsy Scoop locations on Dec. 21 to score a free scoop of #GoingUnfiltered.