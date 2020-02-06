It’s impossible to forget the moment the world fell in love with Timothée Chalamet. The actor’s breakout role in Call Me By Your Name earned him a Best Actor nomination at the 2018 Academy Awards, and it elevated him from relative unknown to full-on heartthrob status. Since then, he’s become one of Hollywood’s most talked-about stars, most recently appearing as Laurie in Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of Little Women. With awards season now in full swing, it’s only natural to wonder about Timothée Chalamet’s relationship history. He has won the hearts of adoring fans and the respect of film critics, but the actor isn't quite so easily won over in return.

Chalamet is pretty guarded about his love life, and he refuses to talk much about it in interviews (unsurprisingly, the subject comes up a lot). In a January 2018 interview with W Magazine, Chalamet wouldn’t even divulge where he had his first-ever date. “I don’t know. Date is very much a scary word, because then that context has been established,” he said. “You can always see people on early date behavior.”

That’s not to say, though, that Chalamet hasn’t dated at all. He’s reportedly been linked to two different people over the years, both of whom are in the entertainment business.

Lily-Rose Depp (2018 - Now)

Isabel Infantes - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Chalamet is currently reported to be dating Lily-Rose Depp, his co-star in the 2019 Netflix film The King. Elite Daily reached out to representatives for Chalamet and Depp for confirmation of their relationship, but has not heard back by the time of publication. Depp and Chalamet reportedly met on set for The King in June 2018, and relationship rumors started flying when they were photographed kissing in New York City in October 2018. Two months later, they were spotted walking arm-in-arm around Paris.

Chalamet downplayed these dating rumors when he showed up to the Golden Globes on Jan. 6, 2019, bringing his mom as his date. Access asked Chalamet if he’d be meeting up with Depp later that night, and he expertly dodged the question. “I’m here with mom,” he laughed. For several months, not much was reported about Chalamet and Depp’s rumored relationship. Then, on Sept. 2, 2019, they both attended the Venice Film Festival premiere of The King and looked awfully friendly on the red carpet together. Behold the cuteness:

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Later that week, they were photographed making out on a boat in Capri, Italy. On Oct. 1, 2019, Depp told ET that she found it “nerve-wracking” working with Chalamet on the movie. “It's always exciting to work with somebody who you know has given themselves so wholeheartedly to their role and is so invested,” she said. “It can be nerve-wracking to work with people whose talent you admire so much, but hopefully it can only make things better.”

Lourdes Leon (2013)

John Lamparski/WireImage/Getty Images

Before Depp, Chalamet was linked to Lourdes Leon, Madonna’s daughter, whom he reportedly met while attending LaGuardia High School in New York City. Their romance didn’t last, but they apparently remained on good terms. Chalamet told Andy Cohen in 2017 that he and Leon had talked about his role in Call Me By Your Name. “She hasn’t seen it yet, but she’s excited to,” he said at the time. “She teases me about the public appearances… the movie itself she’s very excited about, and the reception it’s been getting is only a great thing.”

Whatever is currently going on in his love life, don’t expect Chalamet to show up at the 2020 Oscars with a date. He’s known for attending red carpets solo or with members of his family. One thing fans can expect? Chalamet is sure to make waves with a killer outfit and his signature coy charm. He doesn’t need to share the spotlight with anyone.