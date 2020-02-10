Whether you're boo'd up or planning to spend Feb. 14 solo, ringing in the holiday of love with something sweet in hand is something that anyone can get on board with. Luckily, Tim Hortons' Valentine's Day 2020 deals mean you can ring in the festivities with one of the chain's V-Day doughnuts for free. Here's how to score the heart-shaped treat on the house.

If you've visited a Tim Hortons location anytime since Feb. 5, chances are that you've seen the Canada-based company's lineup of impossibly 'Gram-worthy heart-shaped doughnuts. While supplies last, you can choose between a vanilla fondant-dipped creation topped with sprinkles and filled with a rich venetian cream filling or a chocolate version layered with pink frosting depending on your preference, and each looks more delicious than the next.

Tim Hortons is also upping the ante on Friday, Feb. 14 by giving away some free doughnuts. Here's the deal. Anytime from 2 p.m. to closing time on Valentine's Day, customers can head to their closest participating location and enjoy a free heart-shaped confection with the purchase of any beverage. Whether you're looking to sweeten up your afternoon coffee run or lean into warm-weather vibes with a fruit smoothie, you'll have your choice of doughnut to go along with your beverage.

Just a few things to keep in mind: The deal does exclude espresso-based drinks, so you won't be eligible for the freebie if you purchase one of the chain's lattes or cappuccinos. In addition, the promotion will be going until midnight on Feb. 14 for 24-hour Tim Hortons locations, so make sure to plan your coffee and doughnut run before then.

Courtesy of Tim Hortons

Unfortunately, the season of love will be coming to a close in just a few days, so take full advantage of the holiday's treat-yo'-self vibes until then by eating as many heart-shaped foods as possible and scheduling an afternoon date with a free doughnut and your beverage of choice for when Feb. 14 does come around.