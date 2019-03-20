To mark the first day of spring, Tim Hortons is sweetening the countdown to your annual Easter egg hunt with a tasty new offering. I think many would argue that Easter just isn't the same without a Cadbury Chocolate Egg, which is why Tim Hortons' Mini Cadbury Egg Donuts for Easter 2019 is the perfect way to combine both of these traditions into one delicious confection. With three Cadbury mini eggs, white fondant icing, and plenty of creamy milk chocolate on top, I have a feeling that everybunny will want to hunt down the chain's chocolate egg-topped doughnuts this year.

With Easter just around the corner, Tim Hortons is teaming up with Cadbury for what might be the most photogenic Easter goodie I've seen yet: Three pastel-colored Cadbury mini eggs in shades of baby pink, sky blue, and yellow nestled on top of a glazed doughnut amidst a bed of fondant icing and green sprinkles. TBH, it's the epic dessert collaboration slash food mash-up that I never knew I wanted, and now that it exists, I need it in my life ASAP.

Luckily, beginning on Wednesday, March 20 (aka the official start of spring), hungry customers can head to their local Tim Hortons storefront to get in on these treats that look like spring, but in doughnut form. The chain's limited-edition Cadbury Mini Eggs doughnut is the glazed and fried morning staple that you love that's been updated with a layer of rich white fondant, green sprinkles, and, the icing on the cake, three Cadbury milk chocolate eggs. In keeping with the Easter spirit, the chocolate candies have been covered in a "crispy, colorful, candy shell" in three different millennial-approved hues, making the whole creation almost too pretty to eat. Almost being the key word here.

Courtesy of Tim Hortons

Is it just me, or does it feel like spring has finally sprung just by looking at these 'Gram-worthy goodies?

Customers can head to Tim Hortons locations nationwide from now until Easter (Sunday, April 21) or "while supplies last" to get on these goodies, which means that you have just over a month to brighten up your mornings and your Instagram feed with these festive treats.

Because the creamy milk chocolate Cadbury mini eggs are housed on top of a glazed doughnut, you have full permission to eat these beauties for breakfast. In an email, a Tim Hortons rep shared a pro tip in case you're looking for the perfect sips to pair with your sweet bite, saying, "The Cadbury Mini Eggs Donut pairs perfectly with a cup of Tim Hortons freshly brewed coffee or a handcrafted espresso beverage."

ICYMI, the Toronto-based coffee and doughnut chain has been slaying it in the holiday treats game recently, recently rolling out green clover-shaped doughnuts for St. Paddy's Day and melting customers' hearts with sparkling Valentine's Day offerings for Feb. 14.

So, is it surprising that they're nailing their Easter offering? Not really, but they've definitely taken things up a notch by teaming up with Cadbury, aka the ultimate Easter chocolate, for their latest doughnut. And IMHO, these colorful egg hunt-inspired creations might be their prettiest (and most festive) attempt yet.