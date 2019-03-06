In case you haven't checked the calendar recently, St. Patrick's Day is right around the corner. How did this happen? Honestly, I feel like it was just Christmastime, but somehow it's already March. Anyway, St. Patrick's Day is one of my favorite celebratory events. It's a fun and festive day to wear green and partake in a few delicious shamrock-inspired treats like Tim Hortons' Clover Donuts for St. Patrick's Day 2019. You may not find the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow on March 17, but these Clover Donuts from Tim Hortons will likely leave you feeling luckier than ever before.

Starting on Wednesday, March 6, Tim Hortons will sell four-packs of the Clover Donuts for a festive St. Patrick's Day treat, according to the chain. Make sure to mark your calendars, because that's just four days before St. Patrick's Day (which happens to be taking place on a Sunday this year). The special St. Patrick's Day doughnuts will be available through March 17 at all Tim Hortons locations across the U.S., according to the company.

Just take a look at the pictures. Aren't these doughnuts the cutest? First of all, I love that each individual doughnut is shaped like a heart. But, what I love most of all, is that when you place all four together, it makes a clover. Irish legend indicates that finding a four-leaf clover brings luck, so consider yourself extra lucky that you've come across these Clover Donuts from Tim Hortons.

Courtesy of Tim Hortons

Aside from looking like the most adorable St. Paddy's Day treats ever, these doughnuts also sound pretty tasty. According to Tim Hortons, the Clover Donuts are filled with a decadent venetian cream and topped with a soft, white fondant. Yum. Of course, what really gives these treats a festive touch are the green sprinkles atop each doughnut. I know Tim Hortons is known for its coffee, but who says they can't make a delicious doughnut? I can't wait to sink my teeth into one of these sweet treats. I'm sure St. Patrick himself would approve, too.

Now, you already know that the four-packs of the Clover Donuts will be available starting on March 6, but remember, they'll only be around through St. Patrick's Day on March 17. So, if you're stopping by for your usual cup of coffee any time soon, you may want to grab a box for you and your roomies or coworkers to share in celebration of the holiday.

I know, I also want to devour all of these delicious Clover Donuts myself, but there's a perk to sharing. It wouldn't really be St. Patrick's Day if you didn't take a picture of the Clover Donuts, now would it. If you do decide to share, you and your friends can each hold a heart-shaped sprinkle doughnut to create a shamrock. Make sure you've got a free hand to take the pic and voilà. That's some quality content right there.

Courtesy of Tim Hortons

If you're looking for ways to keep the fun going at the donut chain, check out the Roll Up The Rim game from Tim Hortons. To play, you'll need to purchase a large, medium, or extra-large cup of freshly brewed coffee, handcrafted espresso beverage, or hot chocolate from Tim Hortons. Just roll up the rim of the cup to reveal your prize. The game runs through March 13 (or until cups are sold out), so this is the perfect way (IMO) to pass the time until you can order up a four-pack of Clover Donuts.

You know where to find me in the days leading up to St. Patrick's Day.