Tiffany Trump's Birthday Instagram For Donald Trump Features A Total Throwback Pic

Thursday, June 14 was the president's 72nd birthday, and his family made a point to wish him a happy birthday publicly. Among the well-wishes, his daughter Tiffany posted photos of the two of them together on social media. In Tiffany Trump's birthday Instagram post for Donald Trump, she shared a throwback photo of father and daughter from years ago.

"Happy Birthday Dad! @realdonaldtrump I love you so much," wrote the younger Trump in her Instagram post Thursday. She shared two photos in her slideshow, the first of which was a recent photo of herself, Donald, and his youngest son Barron. The second photo was a throwback to Tiffany as a small child, standing on her father's lap and giving him a kiss on the cheek. And between little Tiffany's puff-sleeved dress, massive earrings, and the blond pony tail (yes, with a scrunchie), it's a pretty adorable photo.

It was a touching gesture by Tiffany, who has apparently had an up-and-down relationship with her dad, most recently brought to the forefront again when he barely mentioned her during a rally.

Tiffany wasn't the only of Trump offspring to post on social media about her father's birthday and include some nostalgia-inducing throwback photos. Her three older half siblings all paid homage to their dad, too.

Ivanka Trump, the eldest of the two daughters, had her own message for her father, writing in a tweet: "Happy, happy birthday Dad! I love you very much. Wishing you your best year yet!!!" She also shared a childhood pic of herself with her father at what appeared to be a birthday party.

Eric Trump also posted photos of himself as a child with his dad. "Happy Birthday Dad!" he wrote to his father on Twitter. "It is amazing how far we have all come! We are very proud of you and everything you have accomplished!"

While Donald Trump Jr., the eldest child, didn't share a throwback photo, he did have a nice message for his dad nonetheless. In an Instagram post, he touted his father's accomplishments in office, writing: "What do you get the guy that has everything in his birthday? Nothing he works hard and gets it himself. What more could someone ask for than what he’s accomplished in the past 16 months? Happy Birthday Dad."

Oddly enough, Trump Sr.'s wife and first lady Melania didn't make a peep about the day on social media, despite doing so in previous years. (To be fair, maybe it was just karma for him not having time to get her anything for her birthday, aside from a "beautiful card" and flowers.)

Plenty of others decided to honor Trump's birthday — but not necessarily in the way you'd expect. Cookbook author and model Chrissy Tiegen, for example, celebrated the president's birthday by trolling him hardcore, donating a whopping $288,000 to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which has been a fierce contender of Trump in various legal fights.

And the New York State Attorney General also had an unorthodox kind of birthday gift for Trump, in the form of filing a lawsuit against him on Thursday. The suit was brought against the Trump Foundation — including the president, Ivanka, Eric, and Don Jr. — on the grounds that they violated laws in misusing charity funds for Trump businesses.

On the whole, it didn't look to be the most ideal birthday week for Trump. On Friday, June 15, his former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, was sent to jail as he awaits trial following an indictment by FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller in pursuing an investigation into the campaign's ties to Russia. Also on Friday, it was reported that Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen was considering cooperating with Mueller. (In case you missed it: The Mueller probe, which just passed the one-year mark, has already resulted in 22 indictments.)

But hey, at least the president has these adorable photos of himself and his children to reflect on this weekend.