When I grow up, I want to be Tiffany Haddish. Despite the fact she is catapulting to mega-stardom and we've never met, Haddish makes me feel like we're best friends. She's extremely candid, authentic, and doesn't really seem like she's here to impress anyone, which I love. Such was the case when Jordan Peele asked her to star in his Oscar-winning film, Get Out. Tiffany Haddish turned down a role in Get Out and her reason why makes me adore the hell out of her even more. In short? She thinks horror movies are haunted.

Real talk: I get it.

Haddish popped by Late Night With Seth Meyers on Monday, April 9, and explained her reasoning behind saying "no" to what would ultimately become a wildly-successful film. Haddish told Meyers she just doesn't do scary movies. Plain and simple. She explained,

Well, he asked me to audition for it. But he let me read it and asked me to audition, [and] I was like ‘Aw man. Look, I don't do scary movies, dog. I don't do that. You know, that's demonized kind of stuff. I don't let that in my house.'

If you haven't seen the film, stop reading now and go do it. Otherwise, spoilers are ahead. This is the movie's plotline as per IMBD:

Now that Chris (Daniel Kaluuya) and his girlfriend, Rose (Allison Williams), have reached the meet-the-parents milestone of dating, she invites him for a weekend getaway upstate with Missy and Dean. At first, Chris reads the family's overly accommodating behavior as nervous attempts to deal with their daughter's interracial relationship, but as the weekend progresses, a series of increasingly disturbing discoveries lead him to a truth that he never could have imagined.

Or, as Haddish puts it... "That's a white man trying to take people's souls out their body and opening up brains. That sounds like some demon stuff to me."

Late Night with Seth Meyers on YouTube

She continued to explain she's heard how horror movie sets are often haunted and she's personally not interested in working with "spirits." She explained, "I don't want to get no curses. People already curse me out enough as it is, I don't need no extra demon curses like that cause I'm working with spirits and whatnot."

She did admit she would watch Get Out "in the daytime."

Haddish is now working with Peele on the comedy series The Last OG on TBS starring Tracy Morgan.

The series follows an ex-con re-entering his life in Brooklyn after being behind bars for 15 years to find everything has changed.

TBS on YouTube

Peele spoke with Variety about what it's like to work with comedy legend Tracy Morgan. He said,

Tracy is one of these guys who is about as crystal clear as anyone in the industry, has his comedic voice and comedic tone established in the world. He’s irreverent and persistent and playful. He’s also a prophet, you know what I mean? There’s a deep wisdom. So there’s this really paradoxical tone. There are times when I feel like if you can hear him saying it in your head, you know it works.

Pair that with Haddish's impeccable timing and in-your-face personality, and this show seems to have all the makings of a hit.

Morgan told Variety, "The comedy’s organic. It’s going to be there with me, Tiffany [Haddish], Cedric [the Entertainer]. We got some funny people on the show. But what’s important is that we keep the storyline grounded."

As long as there are no demons, curses, or spirits on set, this all-star team should have no problem.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.