You can't get anything past the Twitterverse. If there's a mistake on a television show, they'll pick up on it. And we've got a hilarious example to prove it. In a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment on this week's Bachelor, it appeared that the producers of the show might need to brush up on their geography, or whatever subject involves knowing the correct abbreviations for American states. Tia's hometown date on The Bachelor led to an immediate influx of fan complaints about how Arkansas was abbreviated. Hey — mistakes happen! But this one is kind of funny.

If you thought Arkansas was supposed to be shortened to AK — womp, womp — you'd be WRONG. If you tried to send mail there, you would probably have some issues. Arkansas is, in fact, abbreviated to AR, but someone needs to tell whoever is in charge of The Bachelor title cards. AK is actually the brief form of Alaska, which is nowhere near Arie and Tia's hometown date in good old Weiner, Arkansas. We do not ever recall a hometown date in Alaska ever even taking place on this show. Cue the eagle-eyed tweeters:

We wonder if Tia noticed the accidental misnomer while watching, because she seemed to know the correct abbreviation. As she should. She's from there.

Hopefully the great state of Arkansas will forgive ABC for the accident. Despite the issue, Tia and Arie's date went along relatively smoothly from the start. They started off with a little racing, because we all know by now how important cars are to this season's leading man. Oh, you haven't heard?

After getting down and dirty on the track, Tia introduced Arie to her family, who was a tad skeptical about his "intentions." Tia warned Arie about her brother, rightfully so, because he ended up asking some serious questions. "I heard some things about you, maybe you're a bit of a playboy," he said. "The rumors are out ther, the kissing bandit ... How can you prove to me tonight that’s not who you are?" Thankfully, things didn't get too intense and they warmed up to him eventually. We'll toast (wieners) to that!

Tia's dad was also clearly very protective of his only little girl. He ended his heart-to-heart with Arie with some words to live by: “If you hurt her I can find you on Google.” You hear that, Arie? Google.

More to come...