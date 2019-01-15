A lot said on The Bachelor is often taken out of context, but on Episode 2 of Colton Undewood's season, not much was misunderstood about Demi's belief that being dominant toward Colton would win her his attention. Although her bold group date behavior didn't earn her the outing's rose, Demi continued to cause a stir among the other women when she approached Colton at the rose ceremony in a short bathrobe. ICYMI, Demi backed up her behavior with a comment about Colton's exes lacking this aggression, and now his former girlfriends Tia and Becca have tweeted about Demi's shade. Needless to say, they don't exactly agree with her reasoning.

From playing with the date rose to stealing Colton away from a displeased Tracy, Demi's antics in the Jan. 14 episode didn't sit well with the majority of Bachelor Nation. Still, Demi persisted, telling the camera that Colton needed her kind of dominance after experiencing a lack of it in his past relationships. She didn't include names, but she was seemingly referring to former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin, Colton's Bachelor in Paradise fling Tia Booth, and perhaps even his ex-girlfriend, Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman.

One fan even tweeted about the slight burn directly, saying, "Demi just threw shade at [Becca] and [Tia] so she's gotta go." Tia responded to the message, asking what the 23-year-old Texan said. When the viewer caught her up on Demi calling them out for their lack of aggression, Becca, who saw Colton finish in fourth place on her Bachelorette season, replied with a trio of rolling eye emojis. Tia then jokingly responded, "I scared him into dating me for three whole days so [I don't know] what's more dominant than that."

Anyone who followed Tia and Colton's relationship drama on Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise will remember the former NFL player dragging his feet when Tia kept nudging him to commit to her. Following their brief pre-Bachelorette relationship, Tia finally convinced Colton to begin a relationship with her on Paradise, but that led to Colton tearfully telling her he couldn't go through with it. Both of them left the beach after the breakup, but Tia's refusal to back away from their potential was definitely commendable.

While Colton's most famous ex has remained tight-lipped about his Bachelor role, many fans also came to Aly Raisman's defense when Demi's comment aired. Becoming a vocal advocate for the fellow survivors of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar's sexual abuse since her 2017 split from Colton, Raisman is anything but passive. The Olympic gold medalist bravely spoke at Nassar's January 2018 sentencing hearing and continues to share messages of empowerment on social media. To be fair, Demi probably wasn't considering every single action of Colton's exes when she flippantly dragged them down, but if she scrolls through Twitter right now, she'll see plenty of reminders that Raisman is a tough lady.

Seeing as Becca and Tia have been in Demi's position before, it's safe to say that they'll let her boldness slide, but it definitely hasn't put Demi in the greatest light. Here's hoping that seeing fans' reactions will inspire her to calm down during future franchise appearances and consider what she says more carefully.

Season 23 of The Bachelor continues on Monday, Jan. 21, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.